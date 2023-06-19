Bird Aerosystems Launches Environmental Monitoring System





Israel’s Bird Aerosystems launched a new surveillance, intelligence and observation (ASIO) suite, the ASIO Environmental Monitoring System, at the Paris Air Show to combat the threat of oil spills. The ASIO system integrates electro-optical payload and multi-mode radars with a new advanced sensor known as the Eye of the Sea, enabling real-time spectral detection and classification of surface and even submerged oils and organic compounds. The system can use real-time oil pattern recognition and classification, which can predict the spread of oil, the company said. The growing fear of oil spills worldwide, caused by the aging tanker fleet, has fueled the need for more sophisticated products to address the issue. Although the latest statistics show that crude trade is declining, from 1975 to 2020 they increased by 0.51 percent per year to 1.72 billion tons, according to UNCTAD. Bird Aerosystems claims its product can help monitor the spread of oil spills, enabling decision makers to take quick steps to ensure they are contained as quickly and effectively as possible. “We are excited to introduce our innovative ASIO environmental monitoring system, which effectively detects and mitigates oil spill costs and environmental impact,” said Ronen Factor, co-CEO and founder of Bird Aerosystems. “Using Sea Eye’s advanced sensor enables customers to effectively detect and immediately reduce the direct and indirect damage costs of oil spills, significantly minimizing the total environmental and economic impact.” In May, the UN activated a rescue plan designed to avoid worst-case scenarios involving a meltdown floating storage and offloading vessels ringed in the Red Sea, which experts fear could begin to leak or even explode before the scheme, which took years to design, is completed. The ship has about 1.1 million barrels of oil on board, about two-thirds of what the huge crude carrier Amoco Cadiz had on board when it ran aground near Brittany, France, in 1978.

