Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Country Parks warn of open water dangers Warwickshire County Council





It’s Drowning Prevention Week 2023 and Warwickshire residents are being reminded of the potential dangers associated with open water.

On average, over 300 people die from drowning across the UK and Ireland every year and many more are victims of non-fatal accidents that leave them with life-changing injuries. Drowning Prevention Week (June 17 to June 24) aims to raise awareness of water safety ahead of summer and with the continued hot weather we are currently experiencing. The risk of accidental drowning increases significantly from May onwards each year. A survey carried out in 2022 by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS), which organizes the awareness campaign, shows that 47% of accidental drownings occur between May and August and 47% of those who die from accidental drowning never intended to drown. in the water first. Warwickshire has a wide range of rivers, lakes and reservoirs that may offer the temptation for people to cool off as temperatures rise, but they also pose potentially fatal hazards. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to stay safe around open water by being aware of the dangers that lie below, such as currents and currents that can pull you away from the water’s edge and make it more difficult stay at sea. Despite the warm weather temperatures, the open water is much colder than expected and the chills can make it more difficult for you to swim to safety. The RLSS has created the Water Safety Code to help you stay safe whenever you are near open water: Stop and think – Take time to assess your surroundings. Look for hazards and always ask for local signs and advice.

Stick together – When you’re around the water, always go with friends and family. Swim alone to a rescue site.

In an emergency, call 999 – Ask for the Fire and Rescue Service if you are inland and the coastguard if you are on the coast. Do not enter the water to attempt a rescue.

Fly – if you fall in and are tired – stay calm, float on your back and call for help. Throw something that floats to someone who has fallen in. Rangers at Warwickshire’s Country Parks, operated by Warwickshire County Council, are also reminding visitors to take extra care when enjoying the parks. People are not allowed to enter the water in any of our Country Parks, particularly Kingsbury Water Park due to the poor water quality from the presence of blue algae and potential hazards lurking underwater due to its former industrial nature. Councilor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “We want people to be able to get out and enjoy the summer weather, but it’s essential that they keep themselves safe as they do so. “The advice provided by the Royal Lifesaving Society can help everyone enjoy the water safely and prevent themselves or someone they know from the dangers of open water. “Our country parks are a fabulous way to spend a warm day, but we urge residents to follow the rules and stay away from the water – there could be dangers lurking below that put you at risk of drowning. “Protect yourself and those you love by being careful around the water this summer and don’t take any risks.” For more information on Drowning Prevention Week and to read more advice from the Royal Life Saving Society, go to https://www.rlss.org.uk/. For more information about Warwickshire Country Parks visit: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/.

