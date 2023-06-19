NATO welcomes innovators to help address security challenges





Open applications for world-class innovators to help solve security challenges

Working to develop with leading innovators and entrepreneurs from early stage startups to more mature companies.

NATO has selected accelerators for the 2023 pilot challenge program. NATO’s Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) aims to support the best and brightest innovators to develop innovative technologies that can have defense and security benefits. Staffed by experts in innovation, working with universities, industry and governments in NATO’s 31 member countries, DIANA will work to deter and defend against future threats. The first pilot challenge call, which will run until the end of August, focuses on three areas: Energy resilience – providing resilient power in disaster or conflict

Sensing and surveillance – collecting information from underwater

Secure information sharing – delivering trusted data anywhere In the face of constantly evolving threats around the globe and rapid technological development, NATO has recognized that the Alliance must work hard to understand and keep pace with this changing environment. DIANA will identify, develop and support the adoption of emerging and disruptive dual-use technologies (EDT), such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. In line with the prime minister’s priority to grow the economy, the DIANA program aims to support the establishment, growth and success of start-ups working to drive innovation and forward thinking in defence. Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said: We cannot underestimate the importance of prioritizing technological innovation to address global security challenges. The launch of DIANA is a key step for NATO and will help leverage the expertise that can be found across the Alliance. The UK is proud to be working closely with our Estonian counterparts and other NATO allies. The European Regional Office is based at Imperial College London and will work closely with our Estonian partners, based in Tallinn, who will soon be opening a regional In May, the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, joined the Minister for Defense Procurement, James Cartlidge, on a visit to the White City area to see how it had become home to some of the world’s most innovative organisations. A regional office for North America will be opened in Halifax, Canada. Having achieved initial operational capability today and expected to be fully operational by 2025, DIANA has access to NATO resources, including grant funding, accelerator programming and pathways for innovators to tailor their solutions to needs of defense and security. DIANA will work very closely with the NATO Innovation Fund, a separate body that will invest in start-ups developing dual-use technologies. The NATO Innovation Fund is the world’s first multi-sovereign venture capital fund, backed by 23 NATO Allies and 1 billion. NATO has selected five accelerators, in the US, Estonia, Italy and Denmark, to take part in the pilot challenge, with the UK supporting our partners in Estonia. These accelerators will help equip businesses with the skills and knowledge to navigate the world of deep technology and dual-use innovation. Background DIANA’s regional offices will be in London and Halifax, along with a regional center in Tallinn. DIANA will oversee a transatlantic network of nearly 100 accelerators and test centers that will continue to develop and grow in the coming years.

For the 2023 challenge call, DIANA will initially work with five accelerator sites located in Tallinn, Estonia; Turin, Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Boston and Seattle in the United States.

More information on DIANA can be found here here.

