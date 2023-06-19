The United Nations adopts the High Seas Treaty, the first pact to govern and protect international waters

United Nations — The United Nations adopted the first legally binding international law on Monday the treaty governing the high seas. Known as the Biodiversity Treaty Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), but widely referred to as the High Seas Treaty, the measure adopted by 193 UN member states establishes rules aimed at protecting the environment and eliminating disputes over natural resources, shipping and other matters in waters beyond national jurisdiction. every country.

Until now, there has never been any international law governing the high seas, so many individuals and organizations hope the UN’s adoption of the measure will mark a clear turning point for vast swathes of the planet where conservation efforts have fought for a long time in a wild type. west of exploration, overfishing, oil exploration and deep sea mining.

“You have delivered,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told member nations on Monday after the treaty was adopted. “And you have done so at a critical time.”

What is the meaning of a high seas treaty?

“To prevent a cascade of species extinctions, last year we universally agreed to the Global Biodiversity Framework’s target of protecting 30% of the planet’s land and seas by 2030,” Peter Thomson, the envoy, told CBS special of the UN Secretary General for Oceans. News. “To achieve this objective, we will need to establish Marine Protected Areas on the High Seas, and fortunately the ILO Treaty will give us the legal means to do so.”

“Roughly two-thirds of Earth’s oceans lie beyond national borders in an area known as the ‘high seas’ — yet only about 1% of that largely unexplored space is protected. This year, nearly 200 nations finally agreed for the first treaty to protect the high seas”, said Conservation International said the organization.



The only treaty that was closed earlier was the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which entered into force three decades ago. But that treaty regulated seas within a country’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zones, leaving nearly half the planet’s surface and two-thirds of the ocean unregulated — especially when it comes to protecting biodiversity. New high seas treaty agreed under the authority of the earlier Law of the Sea Treaty.

“The high seas are among the last truly wild places on earth,” he said Monika MedinaAssistant Secretary of the US Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, who was the Biden administration’s chief negotiator and supporter of the treaty.

“It’s often said that the ocean is too big to fail. That’s simply not true,” Medina said. “The ocean is more fragile than most people realize. It’s also more essential. It provides the oxygen we breathe and food for tens of millions of people.”

A marine biologist inspects signs of coral bleaching during a dive at Tubbataha Reef, April 23, 2018, off the Philippines in the Sulu Sea. Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty



Nichola Clark, who works with the Pew Charitable Trusts’ ocean governance projecttold CBS News that the treaty was “critical to our climate, as the world’s oceans play “an important role in regulating our climate — absorbing carbon dioxide and excess heat from the atmosphere, regulating temperatures and driving our global patterns of the weather”.

So what’s in the treaty? Here are the main points:

MPA: Treaty creates a framework for “Marine Protected Areas“- beyond those already within national territorial waters – to counter the loss of biodiversity and degradation of ocean ecosystems caused by the impact of climate change, including ocean warming and acidification, as well as plastics, pollutants and overfishing.

It sets standards and guidelines to determine the environmental impacts of offshore activities, including their impact on marine life and ecosystems. It requires signatory countries to submit an assessment of the pollution or other impacts of their proposed offshore activities, such as deep-sea mining.

The treaty establishes a Conference of the Parties (COP) to monitor and enforce compliance with the terms of the treaty, which will include a scientific advisory board.

It establishes a mechanism for the transfer of marine technology to developing countries to ensure equitable sharing of benefits and resources from the open sea, including materials that may prove groundbreaking in medical and nutritional science.

The final hurdle: National ratifications

There is one final hurdle — or 60, actually — that the new treaty must still clear: It will enter into force only 120 days after it is ratified by at least 60 individual UN member states. In the US, this means approval by the Senate.

Clark, of the Pew Charitable Trusts, told CBS News that the hope was that the necessary 60 ratifications would be in hand by the next date UN Ocean Conferenceset to meet in the summer of 2025.

“As with all treaties, ratification is the key to bringing it into force and only then can we implement the accrued benefits. All parties must work to achieve this by the time of the next UN Ocean Conference- June 2025 in Nice, France,” the UN’s Thomson told CBS News.

But in a sign of work still to come, Russian delegate Sergey Leonidchenko made it clear on Monday that his country “distances itself from the consensus on the text of the agreement prepared by the conference”.

While Moscow did not seek to block UN approval of the treaty, his remarks made it clear that Russia cannot yet count on one of the 60 required ratifications, calling the international treaty as written “unacceptable.”

