UN: International donors pledge $1.5 billion in aid to Sudan





CAIRO (AP) International donors pledged almost $1.5 billion in additional aid to conflict-hit Sudan on Monday, as the United Nations warned that the African country’s humanitarian crisis is worsening. Sudan has been rocked by fighting for more than two months as the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force battle for control of the country. Sudan’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that more than 3,000 have been killed in the conflict, which has destroyed the country’s fragile infrastructure and fueled ethnic violence in the western Darfur region. The donations were pledged after a UN-sponsored meeting organized by Egypt, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the African Union in the Swiss city of Geneva. The scale and speed of the Sudanese descent into death and destruction is unprecedented, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said during the opening session of the meetings. Before the meeting, the UN’s emergency aid program for Sudan, launched after fighting broke out on April 15, had received less than 17% of the $3 billion requested, Guterres said. As the meeting progressed, many state representatives pledged contributions. Qatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said the Gulf kingdom would provide $50 million for the program. Katja Keul, minister of state at Germany’s Federal Foreign Ministry, said Berlin would pledge 200 million euros (nearly $219 million) in humanitarian aid to Sudan and the region. Speaking via webcast, US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said Washington would donate an additional $171 million to Sudan. The UN’s top humanitarian official, Martin Griffiths, said the United Nations would inject another $22 million into the program. It remained unclear whether Saudi Arabia and Egypt, two of the conflict’s main mediators, would make further financial contributions to the humanitarian initiative. The international aid group Mercy Corps expressed concern that the nearly $1.5 billion was far short of the $3 billion needed. Despite some generous promises and shows of solidarity made today, I am dismayed to see donors once again failing the people of the greater Horn of Africa, said Sibongani Kayola, the group’s Sudan director. About 24.7 million people, more than half of Sudan’s population, are in need of humanitarian aid, the UN says. More than 2.2 million people have fled their homes to safer areas elsewhere in Sudan or crossed into neighboring countries, according to the latest UN figures. On Sunday morning, the country’s warring forces began a three-day ceasefire brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia. This is the ninth ceasefire since the beginning of the conflict, although most have been established. The conflict has turned the capital, Khartoum, and other urban areas into battlefields. The paramilitary force, commanded by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has occupied people’s homes and other civilian property, according to residents and activists. The army, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has staged repeated airstrikes in areas with dense civilian populations. West Darfur province has experienced some of the worst violence. with tens of thousands of residents fleeing to neighboring Chad. The Rapid Support Force and associated Arab militias have repeatedly attacked the provincial capital, Genena, targeting the non-Arab Masalit community, rights groups say. The province’s former governor, Khamis Abdalla Abkar, a Masalit, was kidnapped and killed last week after he appeared in a television interview and accused Arab militias and paramilitary forces of attacking Genena. The UN and Sudanese military blamed the Rapid Support Force for the killing. He denied this. Last week, Griffiths described the situation in West Darfur as a humanitarian disaster.

