



Timely exchanges at the International IP Implementation Summit 2023

of International IP Implementation Summit was held on 14 and 15 June 2023 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The event was co-organized by the European Commission, the Patent Office of the Republic of Bulgaria and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The fifth edition of the summit gathered in Sofia about 220 key European and international participants from over 50 countries, while over 700 viewers watched the event online over two days. These included decision-makers, law enforcement authorities, multinational companies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and consumer representatives. Around 60 high-level speakers discussed working solutions for the effective enforcement of IP rights in the EU and around the globe, and how to expand them. Participants welcomed the significant progress made in the enforcement of IP rights and cooperation with stakeholders since the first edition of the summits in 2014. The event happened at an important moment, after Mid-Term Serious and Organized Crime Threat Assessment The (SOCTA) report is being drafted, an important step towards the full SOCTA report, set for publication in 2025. Participants agreed that IP crime should remain a priority for the post-2025 policy cycle of EMPACT the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats. The IP Implementation Summit 2023 was a unique opportunity for stakeholders to share their expectations for the future The EU’s anti-counterfeiting toolbox at an important moment in the decision-making process, before its launch at the end of this year. It was also an occasion to convey the approval of Digital Services Law AND Recommendation of the Commission on combating online piracy of sports and other live events. You can read a summary and view various discussions from the event on the IP Enforcement Summit 2023 website.

