Expect the ‘fires of the 21st century’, says author John Vaillant

Although Maine was spared the worst, many areas in the northeastern US have been covered in smoke from Canadian wildfires in recent weeks. A new book suggests this may become a more common phenomenon. In “Fire Weather,” author John Vaillant recounts a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta, that forced a major evacuation and shut down the oil-producing town for a month in 2016.

In an interview with Maine Public’s Murray Carpenter, Vaillant said he believes climate conditions will generate more of these fires in the coming decades.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World John Vaillant, Knopf, 2023. 432 p.

Vaillant: One of the concepts I drew on in the book is this 21st century concept of fire. And I think we’re going to see a lot more of it, and on a much larger scale of the landscape. And Canada has always been a country of fire, especially in the west. Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan. So we have big fires and we produce a lot of smoke even at the best of times.

On the other hand, Nova Scotia, when I think of Nova Scotia, I think of the land of fog, I don’t think of the land of orange fire smoke. So this is something relatively new. They’ve had big fires historically, but they’re really rare. And at this scale… you know, unprecedented is probably not a good word to use in the climate change times that we’re living in right now, because we’re going to see a lot of new behaviors. But this was really big, it really blindsided people in Nova Scotia, and the implications for the Northeast are serious.

Carpenter: And what are those implications? Of course there are health implications, but you’re saying there’s more to it than that.

It creates a real existential concern: is this the world I’ve known and what will it be like in the future?

In the book you mention that boreal forests and fire need each other, it’s a kind of symbiotic relationship. But what has changed here?

What has changed is the heat and dryness. What we have right now in Alberta, and indeed across Canada, are well above normal temperatures and very little precipitation. So you have hot, dry and often windy. And these are the magical ingredients of runaway fire.

One of the patterns you mentioned in the book was that it wasn’t just warmer daytime temperatures, but warmer nighttime temperatures that Fort McMurray was experiencing. We are certainly seeing that in Maine. Is this one of the patterns that really struck you in reporting this book?

Yes, it is really disturbing, because we do not notice it, we are sleeping at night. And so we’re not really noticing. In Portland, Maine, you’re probably getting some nights over 70 degrees right now, which would have been unheard of when we were kids.

In Maine, we are really working in our forests to sequester as much carbon as possible. And this is the mitigation strategy that will get us to net zero emissions. When you see forests burning like this, it’s hard to imagine how much carbon they produce. So there’s a tension there, right?

There is absolutely a tension. These large fires like the ones currently burning in Quebec and Alberta, they produce entire countries of annual emissions. It’s like a volcano, it’s really, really disruptive. We can rely on forests, and I think that’s a reasonable thing to do, but Mother Nature isn’t going to get us out of it. We created this situation, through the burning of fossil fuels in massive quantities, as well as the deforestation that is happening all over the world at a rate that is not sustainable. We really need to manage our appetites, manage our own emissions and clean our own room.