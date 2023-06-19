Intel and German government agree to expand scope for wafer…

Download the full image

The investment of more than 30 billion euros in Germany is a major expansion of Intel’s manufacturing capacity in Europe.

“Silicon Junction” is expected to go into production with more advanced technology than originally planned and will be the first of its kind in Europe.

Intel’s investment lays the foundation for a European ecosystem of next-generation chips, helping the European Union advance its goal of a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.

The site will be built according to green building principles and will operate to high environmental standards to minimize its carbon footprint and environmental impact.

BERLIN, June 19, 2023 – Intel and the German federal government have signed a revised letter of intent for Intel’s planned state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Magdeburg, the capital of Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt state. The deal includes Intel’s expanded investment in the site, now expected to be more than €30 billion for two first-of-its-kind semiconductor facilities (also known as “fabs”) in Europe, along with increased support government that includes incentives, reflecting the expanded reach and changing economic conditions since the site was first announced.

Intel bought the land for the project in November 2022, and the first facility is expected to go into production in four to five years after the European Commission approves the stimulus package. Given the current timeline and scale of investment, Intel plans to put more advanced Angstrom-era technology into the facilities than originally anticipated. The Magdeburg site will serve Intel products and Intel Foundry Services customers.

“Building ‘Silicon Junction’ in Magdeburg is a critical part of our growth strategy for Intel. Combined with last week’s announcement of our investment in Wrocław, Poland and the sites in Ireland that we already operate at scale, this creates a capacity corridor from wafers to complete packaged products that is unmatched and a major step towards a supply chain balanced and resilient for Europe. ,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “We are grateful to the German federal government, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the government of Saxony-Anhalt for their partnership and joint commitment to fulfill the vision of a vibrant, sustainable and advanced semiconductor industry in Germany and the EU.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany said: “Today’s agreement is an important step for Germany as a high-tech manufacturing country – and for our sustainability. Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing in Magdeburg is the single largest foreign direct investment in German history. With this investment, we are technologically catching up with the best in the world and expanding our capacity for ecosystem development and microchip manufacturing. This is good news for Magdeburg, for Germany and for all of Europe.”

Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said: “Today’s agreement is a historic moment for Germany as a country for innovation and investment, for jobs, resilience and competitiveness. Intel’s investment will raise semiconductor production in Germany to a new level and is an important contribution to the growth of European sovereignty.”

Intel’s investment will bring significant economic benefits not only to Magdeburg and Saxony-Anhalt, but to the entire country and the entire European Union. Together with Intel’s existing manufacturing in Ireland and its recently announced assembly and test facility in Poland, the new wafer fabrication site in Magdeburg will create a first-of-its-kind semiconductor manufacturing value chain his, the last from end to end. in Europe, serving European customers and helping to meet the EU’s ambitions for a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.

“Congratulations to Intel on further expansion here in Germany. Siemens is proud to partner with Intel to accelerate the semiconductor ecosystem in Europe. We are a key technology partner for this industry, supporting manufacturers to scale and build more resilient supply chains,” said Roland Busch, president and CEO, Siemens AG.

Silicon Junction will serve as a connection point for other innovation and manufacturing hubs across the country and region, promoting the development of a broad ecosystem of suppliers and companies across the technology industry. The site is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs during the first phase of construction, approximately 3,000 permanent high-tech jobs at Intel and tens of thousands of additional jobs throughout the industry ecosystem.

Intel is committed to developing Silicon Junction in line with its 2030 sustainability goals, including achieving net positive water use by conserving, recycling and reclaiming water and funding local water projects that help restore more more freshwater than Intel’s facilities consume. In addition, Intel has set goals to power its global manufacturing operations with 100% renewable energy and to achieve zero total waste in landfills.

Germany has world-renowned universities and technical training programs and a tradition of innovation and engineering that have made it home to some of the world’s most successful and admired companies, including many of Intel’s most important customers and partners. As it does at its other major sites around the world, Intel plans to work closely with local universities, research institutions and training programs to further develop a diverse workforce that can make the site successful and help grow of the general group of innovators, entrepreneurs and visionaries. that will advance Europe’s digital and green future.