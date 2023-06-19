Unused land to help expand Antigonish affordable housing





Colleen Cameron has never seen a housing demand like the one that exists today. Cameron, interim president of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, says a group that monitors the number of people in Antigonish and Guysborough counties who are homeless or in vulnerable living situations has a list of 280 people on it. “This is unheard of,” she said in an interview. “It used to be, when they started, you’d have eight, maybe 10 people.” These days the community needs all the help it can get, Cameron said. With the University of St. FX, a regional hospital and general market demand pushing the cost of housing beyond the reach of some people and limiting supply to one stream, there must be other options. That’s why Cameron and her company welcomed news from the Nova Scotia government Monday that they would be getting a piece of land to be able to expand an affordable housing project in Antigonish that opened 12 units last year. More than a door and a roof The expansion, slated to open in 2025, will have 14 rental units at 75 percent of the area’s market rate. At least four of the units will be barrier-free and the project will be net zero through the use of solar energy and other efficiencies. Bruce Dow, chairman of the society’s building committee, said a key feature of the development is the way it fosters a sense of community. There is shared laundry space, a community room and community garden space. Tenants come from a variety of backgrounds and are a range of ages, a deliberate effort to create a diverse community. “We know that communities and housing require more than a door and a roof.” The provincial government announced Monday that the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society would acquire a piece of land to expand its affordable housing project. (CBC) Dow said the approach helps society achieve its vision to break the cycle of poverty and improve the lives of people living on low and moderate incomes. “We provide deeply affordable housing that is financially, environmentally and socially sustainable.” Health Minister Michelle Thompson, MLA for Antigonish, said supporting the project makes sense because of the success of the society’s efforts so far and the ongoing demand in the community for affordable housing. “As a province, we have unused land that could be suitable for housing, and the math on it was simple. Making these parcels available for community housing projects is one way we can move the sign on housing. “ Thompson, on behalf of Housing Minister John Lohr, also announced three non-profit housing projects in Halifax Regional Municipality. Affirmative Ventures will do a supportive housing development in Westphal that will include six detached houses with one and two bedroom units, as well as an emergency respite center. A World Building Association will build 32 townhouses on Hammonds Plains Road with room for future development. And Spryfield Social Enterprises and Affordable Housing Society will put 48 residential units and commercial space in a mixed-use building on Herring Cove Road. All four projects will receive land from the province for a nominal fee as part of a government initiative to free up unused provincial land for new housing developments.

