Richards of the South West is awarded the British Empire Medal
Ron Richards, who helps for it addressed to Southwest volleyballBall Association (SWVA)it was recognized for his sservices to volleyball and the community in Southwest of England.
The 73-year-old first took up volleyball while living in Swansea and his youth. CLUB received a newsletter asking if anyone would like to try their hand at the sport.
it afterwards joined the cityhSick Tigers Club in the city and played there until his studies at Exeter University, with which he was a Winner of the University Athletic Union (UAU) Championship in 1972.
Ron was done SWVA secretary in 1970 and continued in that role until thit’s day, parting with a price for it half a century i service in November 2021.
It was a wonderful moment to open that letter and find OUTSIDE in relation to BEMsaid Ron, who lives in Bristol. Thets FAIRstr really nICE to be recognized in this way. I would say it is for lINagain esservice as much as for the things I did during that time.
This is as much about all the people who have helped and volunteered over the years, many who have passed on knowledge to me and I dedicate it to all those people.
I’d like to think this would help inspire other people to volunteer. The game is powered only by those people who adminThestercoach and the referee.
In addition to his role as secretaryRon has continued to play an active role as a volunteer coach and administrator.
Hand ift up Whitefield Volleyball Club in 1972 (now part of Bristol City Volleyball Club) and a year later Whitefield Volleyball Tour – which is now biggesture of its kind in country and attracts over 100 entries.
In 1977, Ron took up a teaching post at the Priory Community School in Weston super Mare and established Prior Volleyball Club and Prior Volleyball Tournament.
He eventually retired after reaching the role of headmaster and continued to coach the schools’ youth teams throughout. that period.
Until January of this year, he was also chairman of the Bristol and District Volleyball Association, REMAINED IN POST for a decade.
Ron added: I think the biggest thing I’m proud of is that Southwest IS or good–respected region within the volleyball communitywhich is not just a cloudflthe action on me, but also other people’s efforts.
SPECIALLY, OUR The chairman, Dave Reece, is fantastic, spending many hours helping to run the assowhatationbringing together people from across the region, orand also including alot of the region junior the teams.
Geographically it’s a huge area… from Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire in the North, to Swindon, Wiltshire in the East, to Bournemouth and Poole, Dorset on the South Coast right.wn at Lands End in Cornwall.
But we have always managed to have good cooperation between the different areas and the 69 registered clubs, with some of the clubs i.n South Wales travels across the border to take part in ours competitions.
Even during the Covid-19 Pandemic, we managed to continue the meetings and we hope that the region will continue to prwe provide a valuable service to clubs in our area.
Ron received his notice letter from the Lord Lieutenant of Bristol, dated to presenthis medal has not yet been confirmed.
England Volleyball Chief Executive Charlie Ford praised Rons unbelievable achievements and added: I wanted to pass on our congratulations and thank Ron for his continued hard work, passion and dedication to the sport.
The devotion he has shown for his region and volleyball over the years it is fantastic and the contribution it has made is difficult to measure. He is a shining example to all of what a volunteer can do a big difference.
