How Mansfield is marking Windrush’s milestone Mansfield District Council

Thousands flocked to Mansfield Market Place on Saturday for a Caribbean-themed carnival.
The event served as a lively and joyful highlight of events in Mansfield to mark the 75th Windrush celebrations taking place across Britain.
The Mansfield County Council project aims to illuminate the contribution made to British life and culture by the Windrush generation and their descendants since HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks on 22 June 1948.
Those who left that initial voyage were the first of thousands of new arrivals over the following years, as people from the Caribbean were encouraged to start a new life in Britain.
Mansfield was among those places where these new citizens settled with some taking jobs in the local coal mines, factories and hosiery mills.
Chief Executive Andy Abrahams said he was proud of the way Mansfield had embraced the Windrush celebrations.
“The carnival was fantastic, a day of great energy and good vibes. It’s events like this that really help to bring communities together with pride and send the message of friendship and inclusion.
“I am very proud that Mansfield has really been a leader in this region in terms of recognizing this important milestone for the black British community and celebrating it as part of our district’s heritage and history.”
As well as the carnival, recent months have seen a major exhibition, It Runs Through Us, open at Mansfield Museum, along with educational Windrush activities for children and dance lessons for people who want to take part in the carnival.
The museum has also curated an important series of oral histories from members of the local black community.
These videos are included in the exhibition and form the first archive of black-led oral histories in Mansfield, charting the memories and achievements of these Windrush pioneers.
The children of these Mansfield-born families, many now grandparents themselves, are featured in the story videos, sharing positive experiences of childhood, friendships and working life alongside the challenges they face.
Among those who came to the UK from the Caribbean was Samuel Case, whose family history, going back to the days of plantation slavery in the 1700s, is told by his son, Carl Case.
Samuel worked at Welbeck Colliery after leaving Jamaica as a young man and later became the first black deacon elected as a Deacon by a congregation of 120 at Mansfield Baptist Church, the highest honor the church can bestow a person.
Carl said: “The wide variety of local Windrush events taking place this year is a tribute to the early pioneers who traveled, settled and now have born and raised Mansfield great-grandchildren who live here.
“This is a true celebration of the achievements of our Elders and also a reflection on some of the challenges they faced – some of which our community is still sadly facing. However, these events are showing that, collectively, there is commitment and determination towards working to remove these unnecessary barriers.
“It is so encouraging to see how the council is taking the lead in sharing positive perceptions of black history within the wider context of local history to encourage equality and justice for all.”
The carnival and other Windrush events are made possible thanks to funding from the Arts Council England’s National Portfolio Organization (NPO) programme, which the council successfully secured last year.
The celebrations are expected to continue. In addition to the exhibition, which remains open until November, other activities are also planned.
Sian Booth, the council’s Cultural Services Manager, said: “The story of Windrush is an important part of British history.
“As part of the exhibition’s legacy, a digital version of It Runs Through Us will be made available to every child in Mansfield so that schools can continue to build understanding of this shared national history.
“Black history and decolonization will continue to be a key theme for Mansfield District Council in the coming years. Not only is Windrush 75 a milestone in our history, it will launch a wider program of work aimed at fully represent our sum. – ethnic society.”
To find out more, please visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum (opens in new window) or contact Kirsty on [email protected] or 01623 463088.
