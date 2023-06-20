Boris Johnson: UK Parliament approves report that Boris Johnson has misled Parliament







London

CNN

–

The UK Parliament has voted to support a finding by Boris Johnson knowingly deceived the legislators when he said that the Covid lockdown rules had been followed at all times in Downing Street while he was Prime Minister. The House of Commons Privileges Committee report, published last week, found Johnson committed serious contempt of parliament when he told lawmakers the rules had been followed despite revelations of illegal parties in Downing Street during a national lockdown. Many people working inside Downing Street, including Johnson and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, were fined by the police. Not only did the commission report that Johnson had knowingly misled parliament, they also said that in giving evidence to their inquiry he had continued to mislead the commission itself when he was giving evidence in his own defence. The vote passed in the House of Commons by 354 to 7. The vote was expected to pass because a number of Johnson’s conservatives were not present and abstained. Johnson’s most vocal supporters, who defended him throughout and heavily criticized the committee, were reportedly encouraged by Johnson not to vote so as not to lend credibility to the decision. Johnson would have been sanctioned with a lengthy ban from parliament and denied access to the building, a right granted to former members of parliament. But Johnson has already stood down as an MP, so he will neither serve the ban nor face the by-election that would have been triggered as a result of the ban. Sunak and the rest of the Conservative Party will now hope that Johnson’s case and the scandals that brought down his government can be left in the past as they move forward. However, Sunak and his party are currently trailing in the polls. Sunak came to power after Johnsons immediate successor, Liz Truss, made controversial spending and budget cuts that caused an economic meltdown. Sunak’s pitch was that he would bring calm to what had been a chaotic political scene. He has achieved this to some extent, but his poll numbers have improved only slightly, which is unnerving his MPs.

