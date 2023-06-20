Blinken calls talks with China ‘constructive’, while acknowledging ‘deep differences’: NPR

LEILA FADEL, PRIVATE:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, completing the first visit by a senior US diplomat to Beijing in five years.

ANTONY BLINKEN: Keeping those lines of communication open and, in fact, reopening them is, in itself, very, very important. Direct engagement, consistent communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage our relationship. It’s the best way to responsibly manage differences – the deep differences we need to make sure the competition we’re in doesn’t turn into conflict.

FADEL: I spoke with Secretary Blinken this morning and asked him about a diplomatic visit that has not been compared to a meeting between senior military officials in Beijing and Washington.

BLINKEN: These military-to-military contacts are extremely important if we are to avoid an unintended conflict. And this has only been reinforced over the past two weeks. We saw incidents at sea and in the sky that were truly dangerous and, in our opinion, unprofessional. So that’s exactly why I brought it up. I don’t have any immediate progress to report on this. I can tell you that it is an ongoing priority. And this is something we have made clear and will continue to work on.

FADEL: One of the areas where, indeed, there is global concern about conflict is Taiwan. Beijing blames Washington – or indeed, Beijing and Washington are trading blame for the rising tension. China blames the US for raising its human rights record for what China perceives as growing support for Taiwan. With the presidential election in Taiwan in January, are you worried that things could escalate?

BLINKEN: Well, Taiwan is a question – a challenge that we’ve actually managed successfully for, you know, almost five decades. And indeed it is, in a way, a hallmark of the success of responsible management, because we have managed to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait for four decades. But we have real concerns about the direction this has taken in recent years where China has taken reckless actions. We have a fundamental understanding that differences regarding Taiwan will be resolved peacefully, that neither side will take unilateral actions that could disrupt the status quo. We reiterated the policy that we have followed from administration to administration, both Republican and Democrat, of the “One China” policy. This has not changed. I have made it very clear. We do not support Taiwan independence.

And again, we oppose any unilateral action by either side that would change the status quo. So it was important both – for China to understand that there has been no change in our policy. The concern we have is that China changes its policy when it comes to resolving these differences peacefully. And I also shared that this is not just our concern. It is the concern of many countries of the world. And there’s a very good reason for that. If there was a crisis over Taiwan, you have about 50% of global commercial container traffic going through the Taiwan Strait every day – 50%. Half of the world’s trade, in fact, passes there every day. You have about 70% of the high-end semiconductors that are manufactured in Taiwan.

If any of these things were to be taken offline as a result of a crisis, it could have devastating consequences for the global economy, which is why countries around the world are watching with growing concern at actions being taken that could disrupt the status quo. -in. that can produce some kind of conflict or result in a crisis that has these consequences. So that’s something I shared as well. It is extremely important that we communicate clearly, directly about Taiwan. It is something, of course, that is a major concern for China. So, here we had very direct, very detailed, very explicit conversations. And at the very least, it brings more clarity to each of us about what the other is thinking.

FADEL: In the U.S., there’s pressure on both sides of the aisle here to be tough on China, and that looks set to increase as the 2024 election approaches. China’s leadership is certainly limited by domestic perceptions of U.S.- of also. How do you prevent those internal pressures and constraints from pushing you toward policy choices that are suboptimal on either side?

BLINKEN: We have a responsibility to protect, defend and advance the interests of the United States and its people. And that is what motivates us in our dealings with China and, for that matter, with any other country. And we believe the best way to do that is to do exactly what we’ve been doing for the past 2 1/2 years. We have made huge investments – historic investments – at home in our infrastructure, in our technology, in our research and development capacity, in our competitiveness. And at the same time, we re-engaged with allies and partners, and created a much greater reach—convergence—with them in rapprochement with China. The result is that we are now facing the challenges that China presents from a position of much greater power than when we started. And so from that new foundation that we built, we are better able to confront deep differences and, again, look for areas where it makes sense to collaborate. But the main instrument we now have to do this is our diplomacy.

And so it would be irresponsible not to engage and counterproductive to our interests. It is the best way to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that can lead to conflict. It is the best way to make clear, as I said, our position and purpose when it comes to our deep differences. It is the best way to protect human rights. It is the best way to explore whether we can work together in our common interest. It’s probably the only way to do things like bring some arrested Americans home, to produce cooperation on fentanyl, the leading killer of Americans ages 18 to 49, to protect the interests of our workers and our companies that operate in China. So I think we’ve laid a very strong foundation and now we’re using engagement to try to advance our interests and protect them.

FADEL: Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking to us from Beijing as he wraps up his visit. Thank you for taking the time.

BLINKEN: Good to be with you.

