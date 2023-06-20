International news organizations condemn Tory conference’s tax on journalism





Rishi Sunaks' Conservatives face global outrage for charging 137 journalists to report on the ruling parties' annual conference. Other British political parties offer free accreditation to journalists, but last year a fee was imposed by the Conservatives. An open letter signed by nearly 300 news organizations from around the world accuses the Tories of setting a dangerous precedent internationally by trying to tax journalists for doing their jobs.



This decision sets a dangerous precedent for countries around the world, who will use this decision to justify financial and other obstacles to media control of the political process. Open letter of the Foreign Press Association The Conservatives have defended the charge, arguing it is necessary to tackle the cost of tens of thousands of pounds of security checks for people who accredit but don’t turn up. The move has faced resistance from industry bodies including the News Media Coalition, the Editors’ Guild, the Foreign Press Association (FPA), the News Media Association, Reporters Without Borders, the World Forum of Editors and the European Agencies Association of News. The cost of accreditation for the conference, to be held in Manchester in October, will rise to £880 for journalists applying after the end of July. The open letter, organized by the FPA, which represents international correspondents in the UK, said: We believe that a fundamental principle of a free and democratic society is allowing journalists from around the world to report freely on matters of public interest. . We have not found comparable accusations in any other country in the world, much less in any other democracy. The letter, signed by organizations from countries ranging from France, Germany and the US to China and Russia, continued: This decision sets a dangerous precedent for countries around the world, who will use this decision to justify financial and economic sanctions. others to media control. the political process. Andrew Moger, CEO of the News Media Coalition, said: Through their independent reporting, these newsrooms and foreign journalists contribute to the world’s understanding of the conditions of press freedom, democracy and freedom of expression in the UK. The eyes of the world are even more on British politics, issues of government transparency and open debate. He said asking journalists to contribute to a political party’s funds through an administrative fee is at odds with ministers’ claims to support a thriving press sector and press freedom. A Conservative Party spokesman said: A modest charge was introduced last year to discourage over-crediting by some media outlets. At a recent conference, several thousand people who applied for free media accreditation failed to receive their permits, generating huge amounts of paper and plastic waste. In previous years, police security checks on absentees have cost the party tens of thousands of pounds. We do not believe that members and other participants should effectively subsidize this. There are a number of exemptions that are offered due to the challenging financial situation that many local entities face

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/british-reporters-without-borders-manchester-china-germany-b2360517.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

