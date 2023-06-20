Canada recognizes the right to a healthy environment and changes its process for assessing toxic substances

Author(s):

Richard J. King, Jennifer Fairfax, Ankita Gupta, AJ Davidson

June 19, 2023

On June 13, 2023, the long process in progress amendments THE Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) were approved by the Senate and received royal assent. Bill S-5, Strengthening environmental protections for a healthier Canada lawmakes the first substantive changes to CEPA since 1999.

Bill S-5 amends CEPA in two important ways. First, CEPA now recognizes that Canadians have a “right to a healthy environment as provided in this Act.” Second, Bill S-5 makes significant changes to the toxic substance evaluation process under CEPA.

Background

CEPA is the federal government’s primary tool for regulating toxic substances. It gives the federal government the authority to regulate chemicals that meet the criteria under section 77 and are designated for regulation. This authority was recently used to pass regulations on single-use plastics (which we reported on here). Violations of CEPA related to toxic substances can result in fines or imprisonment.

The process of amending CEPA began in 2016. In 2017, the environment committee of the House of Commons unanimously agreed that CEPA needed reform, but the bill’s amendments died on the order paper when federal elections were called in 2019 and 2021. Bill S-5 was introduced in the Senate on February 9, 2022, and passed with amendments by the House of Commons on May 30 , 2023.

Recognition of the right to a healthy environment

Environmental groups have long advocated for the Canadian government to recognize the right to a healthy environment as found in some provincial and territorial legislation, such as Ontario’s. Environmental Bill of Rights and Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. For example, the Ontario preamble Environmental Bill of Rights admits that “[t]the people of Ontario have a right to a healthy environment.” However, the statute does not create an independent substantive right to a healthy environment or prescribe a specific standard of environmental protection. Instead, it creates new procedural rights that provide for public participation and government accountability in environmental decision-making. Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms does not provide for a specific right to a healthy environment.

Following the passage of Bill S-5, the preamble to CEPA will now recognize “the right to a healthy environment as provided in this Act.” Subsection 2(1) is also amended to require the government to protect that right “as provided in this Act, subject to any reasonable limits”. Bill S-5 also amends subsection 2(1) of CEPA to require the Government of Canada to exercise its powers in a manner that “protects the environment and human health, including the health of vulnerable populations,” which are defined for the first time in CEPA as “a group of individuals within the Canadian population who, because of greater sensitivity or exposure, may be at an increased risk of experiencing adverse health effects from exposure to substances “. This is, no doubt, an acknowledgment of some of the principles behind the concept of “environmental justice”.

Bill S-5 also adds a new subsection 5.1(1) that will require the federal Ministers of the Environment and Health to “develop an implementation framework to determine how the right to a healthy environment will be considered in the administration of of this law” which will be detailed in:

Principles to be considered in the administration of CEPA, “such as the principles of environmental justice – including the avoidance of adverse effects that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations – the principle of non-regression and the principle of intergenerational equity, according to which important to meet the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”.

Research, studies and monitoring activities to support the protection of the right to a healthy environment.

Relevant “social, health, scientific and economic factors” to be taken into account when interpreting the right to a healthy environment and determining the “reasonable limits to which it is subject”, and

Mechanisms to support the protection of this new right.

However, the impact of recognizing the right to a healthy environment in CEPA is unclear, for two reasons.

First, the statutory language in Bill S-5 is broadly worded, leaves considerable discretion to the federal executive, and has no enforcement mechanism. The preamble to a statute simply states its purpose. By itself, it is unenforceable. And the right recognized in section 2(1) of CEPA is qualified by “reasonable limits” – a definition left to executive discretion and judicial interpretation.

Second, Bill S-5 does not provide a remedy when a right is alleged to have been violated. For example, Bill S-5 does not even amend section 22 (an existing power under CEPA known as an “environmental protection action” which allows individuals to bring legal action in limited circumstances to seek compensation for alleged violations under CEPA), nor does Bill S -5 offer an alternative solution to implement the newly recognized right to a healthy environment. It is also apparent that an alleged violation of the right, as stated in the preamble to CEPA, cannot lead to any regulatory enforcement action.

Changes to the toxin assessment process

Bill S-5 also makes several changes to the process for determining substances for regulation under CEPA. This process has been criticized as too slow and unresponsive, and of the 4,300 substances identified as a “priority” for Health Canada to review in 2006, 330 remain to be evaluated and are not scheduled for completion. until 2024. In an effort to speed up the review process, Bill S-5 creates a new subsection 77(8) that requires the Ministers of the Environment and Health to provide written explanations for delays lasting more than two years.

Once a substance has been evaluated by Health Canada, it is sent to Cabinet to decide whether it should be listed for regulation under CEPA. Prior to Bill S-5, there were two lists of chemicals regulated under CEPA: List 1, List of Toxic Substances; and the Virtual Elimination List, reserved for the most dangerous pollutants. Only two chemicals were ever designated on the Virtual Elimination List, with one of the chemicals having no history of use in Canada. Because it was effectively dead, Bill S-5 provides for the repeal of the Virtual Elimination List and related regulatory powers.

Bill S-5 also removes the name “List of Toxic Substances” from Schedule 1, at the request of industry groups concerned about the labeling of commonly used commercial products as “toxic”. The criteria for listing a substance under Schedule 1 in section 77(3) are amended by Bill S-5 to reflect a wider range of potential harms, including that which may be “carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic to reproduction” . Program 1 is also divided into two parts:

Part 1 is reserved for toxic substances of higher risk, giving priority to the total ban on their use. Bill S-5 designates 19 substances for regulation under Part 1, such as the toxic pesticide DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane).

Part 2 is for lower risk substances and the regulations will prioritize pollution prevention over eradication. Bill S-5 sets out 132 substances in Part 2, including asbestos, lead, petroleum and single-use plastics.

Bill S-5 also aims to simplify the toxin assessment process by amending Food and Drug Law (FDA) to provide a single evaluation process for evaluating the safety of drugs and their chemical components. Previously, the assessment of environmental risks of drug ingredients under CEPA was separate from the health and safety review conducted under the FDA.

While the changes to CEPA’s toxin control regime in Bill S-5 may speed up the process of reviewing chemicals for regulation, the regulatory powers granted by the legislation are ultimately at the discretion of Cabinet to exercise. Whether Bill S-5 will create more or less strict regulation of toxic substances will largely depend on the inclinations of the government in office.

Next steps

It is too early to say what impact these changes may have on CEPA. Much more “to come”. This important development should be followed closely as the federal executive develops its implementation plan for how the right to a healthy environment will be considered in the administration of CEPA and how it will approach the review and regulation of substances toxic.