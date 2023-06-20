Nations struggle with how to fairly share virus data

Laboratories in countries such as Brazil provided early warning of the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants by sequencing their genomes.Credit: Douglas Magno/AFP via Getty

Last week, negotiators met to discuss the latest draft of a pandemic treaty, an agreement between countries around the world on how best to respond to the next massive outbreak. A sticking point in the draft is how to fairly compensate sites for splitting viral genome sequences.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers in countries from Brazil to South Africa to India kept tabs on how SARS-CoV-2 was evolving by determining the genetic sequences of viruses collected from infected people. They then uploaded those sequences to online data-sharing platforms, enabling vaccine development. But many of the sites that uploaded the sequences were slow to get the shots, if at all.

This disconnect creates a situation in which disease-affected countries may one day decide to keep the information to themselves, an outcome that could be globally catastrophic. To quickly contain a future pandemic, an equitable data-sharing system is needed, researchers and officials say.

The hope is that the pandemic treaty will create such a system, but, as the negotiations have shown, it will be difficult for countries to agree on what it should look like. There is room for compromise because all countries want a reliable system, says Suerie Moon, a global health policy researcher at the Graduate Institute of Geneva in Switzerland. But it is not easy to go through the details.

A global health controversy

The idea that a country can decide not to share viral information for free has a precedent. In 2007, Indonesia stopped sharing samples of the H5N1 bird flu virus with the World Health Organization (WHO), which monitors flu globally and makes vaccine formulation recommendations. At the time, H5N1 was spreading globally and Indonesia had the highest number of human infections.

The country made its decision because a pharmaceutical company in Australia intended to use a viral sample provided by Indonesia to develop an H5N1 vaccine, a product the middle-income country would probably have struggled to afford. Withholding the samples was an Indonesian way of protesting what it saw as an unfair system.

The controversy eventually led to the development of the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework, the WHO’s guidelines that set the ground rules for sharing data in exchange for access to vaccines and other benefits. But the rules, adopted in 2011, only apply to flu viruses.

At the moment, access to other viruses is, in theory, regulated by the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), an agreement signed by 196 countries to protect the world’s flora and fauna. In 2010, a supplementary agreement, the Nagoya Protocol, was added to the CBD, stating that any company or researcher seeking to use genetic resources from a specific country, including viral samples, must obtain permission from that nation and obtain an agreement on how the parties will share any potential benefits from that material.

But these agreements do not regulate the sharing of data, including viral genomes, and did not prevent inequality during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, South Africa, which alerted the world to SARS-CoV-2 variants such as Omicron and Beta, has only fully vaccinated about 40% of its population against COVID-19.

Some public health specialists think that oversight of sharing the benefits of the viral genome should be given to the WHO, a public health-oriented agency. The organization’s latest draft pandemic treaty devotes an entire article to the topic, with a view to establishing this oversight.

The draft is a big deal because it aims to place pathogens, especially those with pandemic potential, under a framework focused on public health, rather than a biodiversity framework, says Amber Hartman Scholz, head of the science policy department at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ , that. houses a collection of microorganisms and cell cultures in Brunswick, Germany.

A difficult negotiation

But for the pandemic treaty to regulate benefit-sharing for pathogen data, a number of hurdles will need to be overcome.

Many low- and middle-income countries do not want the agreement to contain any legal obligation that they monitor for potential pathogens and make the data available internationally, says Pierre du Plessis, one of Africa’s lead negotiators for genetic resources, based in Windhoek, Namibia. We are all quite concerned about protecting the sovereign right to control access to genetic resources, and not giving that up without getting at least something substantial in return, he says.

In contrast, pharmaceutical companies say a transactional deal, in which they have to make a deal with a nation in the middle of a crisis, causes delays in the development of treatments and vaccines. It also leads to serious politicization of pathogen sharing, says Thomas Cueni, director general of the Geneva-based International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA).

Possible solutions to the problem have come from all sides. One, proposed by a group of African nations during CBD negotiations, would be to deposit into a global fund 1% of retail sales from products, such as vaccines and diagnostic devices, developed with viral genome sequences. Let’s use that money to support conservation, sustainable use, capacity development and technology transfer, says du Plessis. For example, low- and middle-income countries could use such funds to better equip themselves to conduct viral surveillance.

Pharmaceutical companies have proposed another option. Companies, seeing what happened in the pandemic, said that we are ready to do some of our production in real time [of vaccines and other products] for immediate distribution by international institutions to the population in developing countries, says Cueni. IFPMA has officially presented this solution in a proposal he called the Berlin Declaration. In return, pharmaceutical firms will expect governments to guarantee immediate and unhindered data sharing.

Next steps

Which solution will be included in the pandemic treaty remains to be seen. Currently, negotiators are debating whether to include language that encourages data sharing by ensuring, for example, that a specific portion of pandemic-related products are distributed to low- and middle-income countries. The international committee responsible for drafting the treaty has less than a year to reach a consensus and submit a final version to be voted on by WHO member countries at the next World Health Assembly in May 2024.

Some still hold out hope that a strong commitment to low- and middle-income countries will be included in the document. If countries are not motivated to share information, says epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim, director of the Center for AIDS Research Program in South Africa, based in Durban, then that basically means we won’t we have a global early warning system to prevent the next pandemic.