Beyond borders: Why the new ‘high seas’ treaty is critical for the world
1. Fresh protection across borders
While countries are responsible for the conservation and sustainable use of waterways under their national jurisdiction, the high seas now have added protection from such destructive trends as pollution and unsustainable fishing activities.
Adopted by the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), the high seas treaty aims to take over the stewardship of the ocean on behalf of present and future generations, in accordance withConvention on the Law of the Sea.
The new agreement contains 75 articles aimed at protecting, caring for and ensuring the responsible use of the marine environment, preserving the integrity of oceanic ecosystems and preserving the inherent value of marine biological diversity.
The ocean is the lifeblood of our planet and today, you have pumped new life and hope into giving the ocean a fighting chance, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres he told delegates on Monday.
2. Cleaner oceans
Toxic chemicals and millions of tons of plastic debris are flooding coastal ecosystems, killing or injuring fish, sea turtles, seabirds and marine mammals, and entering the food chain and eventually being consumed by humans.
More than 17 million metric tons of plastic entered the world’s oceans in 2021, accounting for 85 percent of marine litter, and projections are expected to double or triple each year by 2040, according to the latest data. Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)REPORT.
According to UN estimates, by 2050, there could be more plastic in the sea than fish if no action is taken.
The treaty aims to strengthen resilience and contains provisions based on the polluter pays principle as well as dispute mechanisms.
Under treaty provisions, parties must assess the potential environmental impacts of any planned activity beyond their jurisdiction.
3. Sustainable management of fish stocks
More than a third of global fish stocks are overexploited, according to the UN.
The Treaty underlines the importance of capacity building and maritime technology transfer, including the development and strengthening of institutional capacities and national regulatory frameworks or mechanisms.
This includes increasing cooperation between regional marine organizations and regional fisheries management organizations.
4. Lowering temperatures
Global warming is pushing ocean temperatures to new heights, driving more frequent and intense storms, rising sea levels, and salinization of coastal soils and aquifers.
Addressing these pressing concerns, the treaty provides guidance, including an integrated approach to ocean management that builds ecosystem resilience to address the adverse effects of climate change and ocean acidification, and maintains and restores ecosystem integrity, including the services of carbon cycling.
The provisions of the treaty also recognize the rights and traditional knowledge of indigenous peoples and local communities, the freedom of scientific research and the need for fair and equitable benefit sharing.
5. Vital for the realization of the 2030 Agenda
The new agreement is critical to addressing the threats facing the ocean and to the success of ocean-related goals and objectives, including Agenda 2030the UN chief said on Monday.
Some of the goals and objectives include the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)14which aims, inter alia, to prevent and significantly reduce marine pollution of all types by 2025 and end overfishing through science-based management plans in order to restore fish stocks in the shortest possible time possible.
The new agreement will enable the creation of area-based management tools, including marine protected areas, to sustainably conserve and manage vital habitats and species on the high seas and in the international seabed area.
The treaty also takes into account the special circumstances faced by small and landlocked developing countries.
We have a new tool, the President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Krsi he told delegates to the Intergovernmental Conference on Monday. This historic achievement testifies to your collective commitment to the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. Together, you laid the foundations for better stewardship of our seas, ensuring their survival for generations to come.
Learn more about how the UN is working to protect the world’s oceanshere.
