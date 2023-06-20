What Canadian wildfires mean for climate, public health

Smoke from hundreds of wildfires in eastern Canada blanketed the Northeast and Midwest in a thick ocher haze this month, and more smoke could return to both regions of the United States this week as the blazes continue.

Dartmouth professorsJustin MankinANDLaura Paulinweighed what Canada’s wildfires and their historic encroachment on major population centers say about a future shaped by climate change and how we should prepare for it.

One driver of the extensive media coverage of the wildfires in Canada was that large-scale blazes are much more common in western North America than on the wetter, greener Atlantic coast. But these recent fires revealed that global warming can increase fire risk no matter where you are, said Mankin, an assistant professor ofGeographyand co-leader of the NOAA Drought Task Force.

Unlike fires in the West that result from long-term drought, fire conditions in Canada developed relatively quickly from an unfortunate period of below-average rainfall combined with much higher-than-average spring temperatures that can be attributed in part to global warming. , Mankin said. A month of below-average rainfall wouldn’t necessarily lead to widespread fire, but elevated temperatures accelerated drought conditions in just a few weeks, he said.

Intense fire seasons occur when it’s hot and dry, and this event is no exception. A high-pressure system parked over Canada in May and, like a rock blocking the flow in a stream, this system pushed rain storms away from the country, Mankin said. A drop in precipitation from this pressure anomaly combined with unusually warm spring temperatures was enough to dry out the forests. Then all you needed was ignition and favorable winds.

While we don’t know exactly how much global warming increased the likelihood of this particular event, Mankin said, a warming climate makes it more likely to be hot whenever it’s dry, tipping death in favor of fires.

Unfortunately, the tipping point for fires in eastern North America is not well known given the lower intensity of fires compared to the West. Scientists do not have a great sense of how temperature-sensitive wildfires are to precipitation changes in eastern North America, nor how that sensitivity has been shaped by decades of fire suppression practices and declines in ecosystem health due to tree pests and diseases, Mankin said.

The implications with climate change are that places we think of as having wet climates, like eastern Canada, may have an increased temperature sensitivity to fire, Mankin said. Although we think of wildfire as a hazard primarily in western North America, this event shows that no country is immune, especially when we include widespread ancillary impacts like wildfire smoke and the untold and unregulated public health burden it represents.

Paulin, an assistant professor ofgrassand toepidemiologyINGeisel School of Medicineand athe pulmonologistINDartmouth Hitchcock Medical Centersaid concern about exposure to this month’s dense smoke, made up mostly of particulate air pollution, highlighted what is likely to be more common as climate change not only is likely to result in more wildfires , but also in reducing air quality due to heat, humidity and ozone.

Air quality in New York City on June 7 was the lowest of any major city in the world and the worst in the city’s history. Smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada caused air quality to reach unhealthy levels in the upper Midwest late last week, with Saint Paul, Minn., having the 14th worst air quality June, according to the federal governments air quality monitoring site.AirNow.

We anticipate that these events will occur more often and it is a good time for people to learn what they can do and what the health effects are. People shouldn’t think of it as a one-and-done thing, but they should ask themselves, what do I do when it happens again, Paulin said.

We are exposed to a lot of air pollution that you can’t see and there should always be some level of concern, she said. Big events like these bring more exposure to air quality, but it’s important to give people the tools to know where to get that information every day.

People should familiarize themselves with public health tools such asair quality indexand be aware of their limitations and the seriousness of smoke inhalation. There may be a temptation to carry on with life as normal, but the tiny airborne particles found in smoke can cause respiratory distress and are associated with short-term and long-term heart and lung disease.

Individuals may wish to consider avoiding exercise during events such as we experienced. When we exercised, we breathed heavier and more through our mouths, bypassing our nose’s natural defenses and inhaling a greater load of particles, Paulin said.

And if we as health care professionals are recommending that people don’t go outside, it’s important to be aware of what people are doing inside in terms of creating more particle load, she said. We recommend that people stay inside and do not smoke or burn anything in the house such as candles and wood.

One factor that would increase public preparedness is if the effects of climate change and extreme weather events were more regularly part of the curriculum and training for doctors and health care professionals, Paulin said.

Things are changing and people are learning more about climate change and air pollution in medical school, but there are still many opportunities for health care professionals to learn about counseling patients during these events and recognizing the symptoms of exposure, he said. she.

I don’t think I was quite ready for that right now, Paulin said. We were talking about it now, but it takes one of these events to make people aware.