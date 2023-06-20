International
The 25th Roxbury International Film Festival spotlights the city’s dark side
There’s a very funny montage that opens Welcome to the Hug, the brilliant new documentary from Beyond Measure Productions that launches this 25th year. Roxbury International Film Festival. Amid the high chords of Celtic-tinged rock guitar, we see glimpses of Fenway Park, bowler hats, drinking beers, duck boats, bagpipes, shamrocks and Gah-dens until a record-scratching freeze frame cuts in and a voice remembers, This is not all of Boston.
For a quarter of a century now, the Roxbury International Film Festival has highlighted sides of the city too often overshadowed by a pop culture fascination with Irish gangster movies and tiresome caricatures of the city. RoxFilms Silver Anniversary Edition is no different, offering nine days movie screenings, panel discussions, dance parties, musical performances, script readings, workshops and hangouts. The personal festival will be followed by another five days online shows for those who couldn’t make it to the movies at the Museum of Fine Arts, Northeastern University’s Blackman Auditorium and Dudley Streets’ historic Hibernian Hall.
As can be assumed from its title, Greeting the hug concerns the construction and unveiling of artist Hank Willis Thomas’ memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King on Boston Common, but there’s so much more to it than that. The film offers a crash course in our cities, amazingly rich black cultural history, overturning some apocryphal assumptions that have been passed down as accepted wisdom for many years. It’s a wonderful way to kick off a celebration of diverse voices and stories from Boston and beyond, a film that doubles as a mission statement for the festival itself. (My only complaint about Fleet, the 42-minute documentary, is that it doesn’t run twice as long.)
One of the films most emblematic moments comes when longtime RoxFilms art director Lisa Simmons appears as an interview subject, telling a funny story about flying to WKRP in Cincinnati legend Tim Reid some 20 years ago for a screening of his attempt to second directorial, Asunder. A snowstorm had shut down most of the city, yet there were 700 people lined up at Blackman Auditorium to see the film. According to Simmons, a shocked and delighted Reid turned to her and said: Are there black people in Boston?
The second opening night attraction takes us out of the neighborhoods and onto the other side of the world. South African director Bianca Isaacs The honeymoon Kajal Bagwandeen as a fashion designer and bride-to-be was escorted the night before the wedding by her fiance and business partner. Realizing that living well is the best revenge, she brings her two best friends on what was supposed to be their prepaid honeymoon trip to Zanzibar. The hangover-like thrills come fast and furious thanks to very funny performances from Minnie Dlamini as a bored suburban mom looking to quit and Tumi Morake as a desperate social media influencer who will do just about anything for attention.
Other notable documentaries screened at this year’s festival include Kenyatta: Don’t wait your turn. Executive produced by Al Roker, the film chronicles the 2022 campaign of ultra-charismatic Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who made history as the first poor, gay, black man from North Philly to run for the U.S. Senate. . A story of bones follows preservationist Peggy King Jordes’ efforts to memorialize a mass grave containing thousands of formerly enslaved Africans on St. Helena. Empowering Puerto Rico it’s just about that. After being stranded in San Juan during Hurricane Maria while charging his cell phone with a car battery, Northeastern University professor Eugene Smotkin came up with an idea for a renewable nanogrid system that could provide electricity for the entire island.
RoxFilms’ nine short packages feature around 60 titles, each programmed by genre and subject, such as It’s okay to need help, Artists in their own words AND Family dynamics with love. of Celebrating community the program focuses on local stories and of the films made available beforehand, I was most impressed by True See and Nxt Era: More Than Football. The first tells the story of a wayward teenager named Troy who started selling drugs on Castlegate Road around 1988. These days he is True-See Allah, Director of Community Engagement for the Suffolk County DA’s office, providing hard-won life lessons and helping young people in situations he considers himself lucky to have survived.
Similar mentoring can be found at More Than Football, which introduces us to Mick Brunache, founder of the Nxt Era 7vs7 youth football league and coach of the Mattapan Patriots. Mick the Mayor teaches the importance of not only play, but also awareness, mental health and community. Far more important than winning is giving at-risk children a sense of belonging, giving them something to strive for. You will love this guy.
This year’s festivities are bookended by performances by alumni from RoxFilms’ past. Opening Night Silver Anniversary Celebration Includes 1997 Robert Patton-Spruills Seminar Squeeze itwhich reconfigured the then-popular Los Angeles hood movies into a cautionary tale of three 14-year-old friends of Black, Puerto Rican, and Vietnamese descent tempted by the easy money of the drug trade in the long shadow of the Dorchester Tower Rainbow Swash.
Even more exciting is the closing night show of these years Eves Bayou, followed by a conversation with director Kasi Lemmons. One of the most accomplished and inexplicably overlooked films of the ’90s, it’s a wonderfully atmospheric, Southern Gothic drama starring Jurnee Smollett as a young girl who uncovers dark secrets about her cheating father, played by one Samuel L, extremely magnetic. Jackson. With rare first-time confidence, Lemmons evokes classics like Killer of Sheep and The Night of the Hunter in a haunting debut that finally seems to be hitting its stride.
of Roxbury International Film Festival runs from Tuesday, June 20 to Sunday, July 2.
|
