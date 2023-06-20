Northern Ireland greenhouse gas statistics 1990-2021 published





Publication date: A statistical bulletin on greenhouse gas emissions for Northern Ireland over the period 1990-2021 has been published today by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The statistical bulletin outlines key Northern Ireland figures from the Greenhouse Gas Inventories for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The assessments were produced by Ricardo Energy and Environment on behalf of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Welsh Assembly, the Scottish Government and the Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. The main points are: In 2021, net greenhouse gas emissions in Northern Ireland were estimated to be 22.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e). This net figure is the result of total estimated emissions of 23.7 MtCO2e, offset by 1.2 MtCO2e of emissions removed through sequestration.

The net figure of 22.5 MtCO2e, in 2021, represents an increase of 5.0% compared to 2020. The long-term trend showed a decrease of 23.2% compared to emissions in 1990.

In 2021, agriculture was the largest emitting sector, responsible for 27.6% of emissions. Transport contributed 16.7% to the overall emissions, while the business sector, energy supply and residential sector contributed 14.0%, 13.7% and 12.4% respectively.

Between 2020 and 2021, all sectors, with the exception of waste management and the public, showed an increase in emissions. The largest increases in terms of equivalent tonnes of carbon dioxide were in the Transport (0.4 MtCo2e), Agriculture (0.3 MtCO2e) and Energy Supply (0.2 MtCO2e) sectors.

In 2021, Northern Ireland contributed 5.3% of all UK greenhouse gas emissions, which stood at 426.5 MtCO2e. In the United Kingdom there was a 47.7% reduction in emissions between 1990 and 2021. Over the same period, the reduction in emissions in Northern Ireland was 23.2%, compared to 50.2% in England, 49.3% in Scotland and 35.0% in Wales. Download more information Notes to editors: This is the fourteenth release of the Northern Ireland Greenhouse Gas Inventory Statistical Bulletin. It will continue to be updated annually. The data was produced by Ricardo Energy and Environment, on behalf of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Scottish Government, the Welsh Assembly Government and the Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. Emissions are reported for seven greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF3). Depending on their molecular weight, radiative properties and length of stay in the atmosphere, each greenhouse gas has a different capacity to cause global warming. The base year is 1990 for carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide and 1995 for fluorinated gases. Fluorinated gases are hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride and nitrogen trifluoride. All emissions figures presented in this press release are taken from the source inventory, which attributes emissions to the sector (and region) that produces them. There is also an end-user inventory which reallocates emissions by source in accordance with where the end-user activity occurred, ie. emissions from power plants will be reallocated to the users of this electricity, e.g. households and industry. Greenhouse gas emission estimates are based on a wide range of data sources, and sources of uncertainty include statistical differences, assumptions, proxy data sets, and expert judgment. In addition, natural variability in the processes being modeled introduces uncertainty. For example, the carbon content of fuels and agricultural practices in different climates and soil types. Uncertainties are presented as confidence intervals. The width of the interval provides a measure of the precision of the estimate. For the percentage reduction between the base year and 2021, the 95% confidence interval ranges from 16% to 33%. These statistics are published under the Statement of Compliance with Pre-release Access to the Official Statistics (NI) Order 2009. Official Statistics are produced to a high professional standard. They undergo regular quality assurance reviews to ensure they meet customer needs. They are produced without any political interference. UK Greenhouse Gas Inventory The National Statistics User’s Guide provides a simple guide to the origin and use of data in compiling the UK Greenhouse Gas Inventory. This guide can be accessed through Department of Energy and Climate Change website. Follow DAERA at I tweet we and Facebook. All media inquiries should be directed to the DAERA Press Office: [email protected] The Executive Information Service operates an out-of-hours service for media inquiries only from 1800 to 08:00 Monday to Friday and on weekends and public holidays. The press officer can be contacted on 028 9037 8110. Share this page







