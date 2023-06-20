EU enlargement should follow the “planned process”, says French MP – EURACTIV.com





While the EU membership process of Ukraine and Moldova is underway, it should follow a planned process and come with the necessary reforms. Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade, chairman of the European Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly, told EURACTIV France. Read the original interview in French here. “The geopolitical context has changed fundamentally since Russia invaded Ukraine and France is taking this into account,” said Anglade (Renaissance, Renewal of Europe) when asked about France’s changing position on enlargement. In 2019, France’s initial refusal to open EU accession talks for Albania and North Macedonia had raised questions about the bloc’s path forward towards enlargement, which had seen a reversal after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in past. Last June, EU leaders approved granting EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, following a recommendation from the European Commission. The fact that this was done under the French presidency of the EU, points out Anglade, referring to a change of attitude in the view of Paris on enlargement. The two countries’ admission “must follow the planned process” because “there is no such thing as membership on the cheap,” Anglade said, adding that carrying out the necessary reforms by Ukraine in a time of war would be ” extraordinary”. At the same time, the EU will have to be reformed, with “a move from unanimity to qualified majority voting, a strengthening of the role of the European Parliament and its prerogatives, including the right of legislative initiative” and “a review of the main historical policies [common agricultural policy, internal market, cohesion policy]”, he said. This would be “necessary if we don’t want to find ourselves paralyzed in decision-making and ultimately under pressure from large blocs outside Europe,” Anglade added. According to the French MP, Europe is in the process of carrying out “an intellectual and political revolution”, with the common debt and the recovery fund that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, unlike after the financial crisis, when “the entire European economy was bought by the powers foreign”. The revival of NATO, the dawn of the EU? Asked about French President Emmanuel Macron’s U-turn on NATO’s “brain death,” Anglade said “at the time, internal dysfunctions paralyzed decision-making” in the Western military alliance. Macron’s remarks sent shockwaves through NATO, which has been plagued by squabbles over burden-sharing and strategic choices under the Trump administration. Russia’s war in Ukraine, described by Macron as “the worst kind of electroshock” has given NATO “new legitimacy and revived its usefulness”, Anglade added. “NATO is an instrument of European security, but it cannot be the only one – a European pillar within NATO is absolutely essential” if the EU is to be “capable of deploying and conducting military operations on its own,” he added. . He hailed the fact that European defense had made “considerable progress” since 2017, with the creation of the European Defense Fund, the European Peace Fund and the EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) of military projects. Echoing Macron’s calls, Anglade said the current challenge would be “developing a real industrial and technological defense base” because “we cannot pretend to be independent and buy weapons from across the Atlantic”. “It’s a question of sovereignty and exiting our geopolitical minority state,” he added. “We also need to ensure that Russia is no longer in a position to destabilize the European continent again,” which requires, among other things, building “a real European air defense system,” he said. [Edited by Alexandra Brzozowski/Nathalie Weatherald]

