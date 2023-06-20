MTU will manufacture hydrogen fuel cell propulsion systems for regional airlines





MTU Aero Engines this week launched plans to develop a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for passenger and regional jets. The German jet engine maker unveiled its Flying Fuel Cell (FFC) concept on Monday at the Paris Airshow, confirming it will now increase its team of 100 engineers as it works towards putting the system into commercial service in 2035. According to MTU’s senior leader for engineering and technology, Stefan Weber, the company expects to increase the performance of the liquid hydrogen FFC to allow it to support short- and medium-haul flights in larger aircraft by 2050. .” FFC reduces impact [of flying] for the environment up to 95 percent, so it’s practically zero,” he said. The electric motor for the FFC is being developed by EmoSys, which has been a subsidiary of MTU since April. The German company’s engines are already used in applications such as automotive, motor racing, railways and medical science. The engine has a diameter of only 300 millimeters (12 inches) and weighs about 40 kg (88 pounds). The company designed it to produce a continuous power of 600 kW and an energy density of 15 kWh/kg. MTU’s Chief Engineer for the Flying Fuel Cell, Barnaby Law, said “the engine has extremely high efficiency at continuous lift power and produces relatively low thermal loads”. The liquid-cooled motor can operate at temperatures up to 85 C and can be installed in multi-stack configurations. Work on the FFC project has received support from Germany’s aerospace research center DLR. A DLR-owned Dornier 228 twin turboprop aircraft serves as a technology platform and flight demonstrator. The partners plan to replace one of the aircraft’s two turboprop engines with a 600kW power pack using power from MTU’s new fuel cell. Ground testing will accelerate between now and the mid-2020s, when the FFC team expects to begin flight testing. MTU has already started discussions with EASA to establish approval requirements for the propulsion system. The Munich-based group is entering a sector that has so far been largely handled by start-ups such as ZeroAvia and Universal Hydrogen, which are working to convert existing regional jets to electric propulsion.

