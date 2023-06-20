Council shows support for LGBTQ+ communities during Pride Month City of Edinburgh Council
The City of Edinburgh Council, in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities, expresses its support for Pride Month.
The Pride Flag flies from the town and annual chambers Pride march will take place this Saturday (March 24).
Pride Month is an annual celebration that commemorates the progress made in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and recognizes the ongoing work that still needs to be done.
Earlier today, Council Leader Cammy Day met with Richard Denholm, who is Chair of STRIDE, the Council’s LGBTQ+ staff network as the flag was raised in the City Chambers.
Council leader Cammy Day said:
This weekend our city will be filled with a little more color and love in the form of the annual Edinburgh Pride March and Festival. First established in 1994, Scotland’s longest running celebration of diversity, Pride Edinburgh will ensure the rainbow shines over the capital. I look forward to participating.
Pride Month is a fixture on the city’s calendar each year and a celebration of the diversity, history and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community. We hope to help raise awareness of this important month and continue to advance and encourage inclusivity. I am proud that we will be supporting our LGBTQ+ colleagues and citizens by flying the rainbow flag over the city halls once again. It is also important to consider the legacy of the Pride movement, which came from protests to address deep-rooted issues of discrimination, intolerance, injustice and prejudice that existed and unfortunately still exist in some countries. Edinburgh has always been a welcoming and inclusive city – and we are rightly proud of our thriving LGBTQ+ community.
An attack on anyone because of their sexual orientation or transgender identity, or their race, religion or disability is abhorrent. On behalf of the Council, I repeat my call for tolerance, understanding and respect throughout our city.
I hope everyone participating this year has a great time.
Richard Denholm, Chair of the STRIDE network, said:
STRIDE is the Council’s LGBTQ+ staff network. We welcome all colleagues who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as supportive allies.
We are passionate about people being able to bring their whole selves to work, not just here at City of Edinburgh Council, but across our capital. I would like to thank STRIDE members and supporting allies for their continued contributions over the past year. This vital effort ensures that LGBTQ+ members of our workforce can feel respected and included.
Council colleagues have been invited to join the Edinburgh Pride march this weekend, supporting awareness that diversity is valued and celebrated in all our workplaces.
I am pleased to announce that the Council has recently joined Stonewall’s Diversity Champions Program. This Program will promote a more inclusive work environment for LGBTQ+ colleagues. We are committed to supporting the Programme, to include it in all Council Directorates, in the coming months and years.
Find out more about equality and diversity at City of Edinburgh Council on our website.
