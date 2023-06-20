Sudanese official calls for international investigation into violence against residents in Darfur





CAIRO (AP) Darfur’s governor called Tuesday for an international investigation into violence against residents of the region that has witnessed some of the worst fighting in Sudan’s ongoing conflict. Mini Arko Minawi asked the UN Security Council to allow the International Criminal Court to investigate the crimes and assassinations that occurred in the western region during the past two months. Sudan was plunged into chaos after fighting broke out in mid-April between the army, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force, commanded by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. The conflict, which capped months of tension between the rival generals, killed more than 3,000 people and wounded more than 6,000 others, according to Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim. It forced more than 2.2 million people to flee their homes to safer areas within Sudan and neighboring countries. The fighting is centered in the capital, Khartoum, but has spread elsewhere in the African country, including Darfur. Violence in Darfur has recently taken on an ethnic dimension, according to UN officials. The UN envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, warned earlier this month that attacks by the RSF and allied Arab militias could amount to crimes against humanity. Minawi said excessive force has been used against residents in many areas in the region, including Genena, the capital of West Darfur province. What is happening now in Darfur is no less than what happened in 2003, he said in a video posted on Monday on his social media accounts, referring to the genocidal war in the early 2000s. He spoke of residents killed, women raped and properties looted and burned, and assassinations of political and community leaders of the region, including the governor of West Darfur. Darfur suffered a genocidal war when ethnic Africans rebelled, accusing the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum of discrimination. Former dictator Omar al-Bashir’s government was accused of retaliating by arming local nomadic Arab tribes, known as the Janjaweed, who targeted civilians. The Janjaweed, which later evolved into the RSF, were accused of widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities in Darfur over the past two decades. In the current conflict, the RSF and allied Arab militias have repeatedly attacked the city, particularly areas inhabited by the non-Arab Masalit community, according to residents and activists. Many towns, villages and displacement camps were looted and burned. Activists also reported that dozens of women were raped inside their homes and while trying to flee the fighting in Darfur. Almost all cases of rape were blamed on the RSF, which did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/sudan-war-military-rsf-darfur-6e13139742d52564e47847cb9bd4d2a5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos