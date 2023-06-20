Blog: Towards a new global financial architecture – Commonwealth call for engagement and action

Blog by: Dr Ruth Kattumuri (Senior Director, Youth and Economic Sustainable Development Division), Richard Ough (Head of Economic Policy and Small States), Motselisi Matsela (Economic Adviser, Economic Policy and Small States), Attila Shaaran (Economics Researcher, Economic Policy and Small States) and Dr Olajide Oyadeyi (Economics Researcher, Economic Policy and Small States)

The global dialogue is converging towards a new financial system that can address the ongoing challenges of countries, especially countries highly vulnerable to economic and climate risks. During 2023, several high-level events are coming together, which aim to explore long-term financing solutions to address structural weaknesses, one of which is the Paris Summit. The Paris summit on June 22-23 comes at a critical time, as the global economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and facing multiple crises.

Many countries are struggling to achieve the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) due to climate-related disasters, economic slowdown, inflation, high interest rates, currency volatility and rising debt. According to the World Bank, a third of small Commonwealth countries saw their debt-to-GDP ratio rise by 10 percentage points between 2019 and 2021. These crises have particularly hit small countries, as they have room limited fiscal and their exports are usually tight.

The current global financial architecture has proven to be inadequate to respond to and absorb these shocks. The Paris summit is another opportunity to maintain momentum towards the development of a new global financial architecture.

Reflections on the current state of affairs

The COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionate impact on the small states that saw it Economic growth rates fall by 11 percent in 2020 and have not yet recovered to their pre-pandemic levels. These countries faced severe challenges due to their dependence on sectors such as tourism and strategic imports, which were disrupted by measures to control the virus. The pandemic also exacerbated their fiscal imbalances and debt risks, as well as other macroeconomic problems caused by ongoing global tension.

Small states are also vulnerable to climate-related natural disasters, which have become more frequent and severe. So far in 2023, several countries have already been hit by natural disasters: in January Lesotho was hit by flash floods; in February, Cyclone Freddy devastated the southern part of Malawi, Mauritius. In early May, heavy rains led to flooding in Rwanda; in March, category 4 cyclones Judy and Kevin devastated Vanuatu.

At one point last year, a third of Pakistan was under water from its catastrophic floods. Other countries also experienced severe weather events such as earthquakes, droughts and hurricanes. Although not a small country, catastrophic floods in 2022 left a third of Pakistan under water. These extreme weather events have reversed the development benefits of already vulnerable countries. Funding available for recovery was either insufficient, unavailable or conditional.

These increased risks constitute a serious obstacle for small states to achieve the 2030 SDG targets, due to their economic and environmental vulnerabilities. The current approach is mainly based on average income (GNI per capita) to determine income classification and official development assistance (ODA) beneficiaries. Only 24 of the 33 small Commonwealth countries have granted concessional loans from the World Bank, leaving most of these countries with more expensive multilateral and sovereign borrowing.

The high interest rate environment, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, has resulted in increased borrowing costs, making it difficult for countries to service debt and obtain additional financing to address emerging crises. The World Bank’s latest debt sustainability analysis shows that four Commonwealth member countries are in debt distress; 21 are at high risk of distress, while 20 are at moderate risk and four are at low risk of debt distress.

Hence, the essential need to reform access to development finance that can support resilient and sustainable development. The current global financial architecture is insufficient to meet their needs.

The Commonwealth has been a thought leader in this area. Recognizing the risks of external shocks to its member states and the need to factor vulnerability into the distribution of concessional finance, the Commonwealth Secretariat developed Universal Vulnerability Index (UVI) Commonwealth UVI has contributed to and recognized the UN Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI).

What more needs to be done?

The current criterion for access to concessional finance, which is based on GNI per capita, fails to capture the vulnerability of small states that are highly vulnerable to climate change and debt default. The Bridgetown Initiative emphasizes that small and vulnerable states borrow too much higher interest rates (about 14%) than richer countries (1-4%) to cope with climate-related disasters, which further increases their debt burden. This situation must be remedied by collaborating with international financial institutions (IFIs) to create a new global financial architecture that takes structural vulnerability into account. A new architecture must promote equitable and sustainable funding practices.

The Resilience and Resilience Facility (RSF) and the proposed Loss and Damage Fund play important roles in addressing various vulnerabilities including the challenges of climate change. However, they are not adequate to support small and vulnerable states. In addition, some countries are concerned that the RSF is tied to other IMF programs with strict conditions. of The Bridgetown Initiative offers a wealth of ideas to address these challenges.

It advocates changes in lending and repayment methods for disaster-affected countries, urges development banks to mobilize additional finance for climate resilience, proposes the creation of the Global Climate Mitigation Trust, calls for widening the eligibility of subprime lending market level and highlights the need for more funding and assistance. There are also a number of ideas from policy think tanks, research institutions and civil society that all require serious consideration.

Small and vulnerable states need more than official development assistance (ODA) to finance their development. They also need various mechanisms that can stimulate the private sector and mobilize domestic revenue. An important aspect is the engagement of the private sector, which can be stimulated through risk reduction measures, guarantees and a favorable investment climate. Another aspect is domestic revenue mobilization by implementing new taxes such as fossil fuel taxes and carbon pricing, which can generate additional funds for development projects or debt reduction.

MDBs play an important role, but they need to be reformed to better respond to current global challenges. There are calls to recapitalize MDBs and maximize the use of their balance sheets to free up additional capital. Another proposal is to channel unused Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to MDBs to increase long-term financing for climate-resilient investments. Furthermore, governments can be supported to undertake debt swaps and redirect debt payments towards investing in the implementation of the SDGs depending on national priorities.

Joining the global dialogue on reforming the global financial architecture

The Commonwealth is actively participating in the global dialogue on the need to overhaul the current financial system. The Commonwealth’s call is based on the recognition of structural vulnerability and the need to measure beyond GDP in the distribution of concessional finance to narrow the financial divide. The Commonwealth’s advocacy for a new system is to increase concessional and climate finance; address debt distress and the high cost of borrowing; and develop innovative and long-term tools that can address sovereign debt challenges, comprehensively assess debt risks and promote debt sustainability.

In addition, the new system should encourage private sector investment in climate-resilient infrastructure development and encourage MDBs to increase development financing on concessional terms. The governments of these countries must be supported to mobilize domestic revenues and create new taxes for climate-resilient economies.

The concretization of the new financing pact requires global commitment and multilateral cooperation towards a common goal for addressing current and future development challenges. Strong commitment and action to reform the current financial system, considering various proposals, will pave the way for access to development finance and the achievement of sustainable and sustainable development.

The Commonwealth will continue to protect and support its member countries along this path. We remain optimistic that 2023 is a key year for advancing the commitment to a new global financial architecture.

