Plans to build Australian Institute of Infectious Diseases unveiled





An artist’s impression of the AIID building, designed by leading Australian architecture firm Wardle and designed by international engineering firm Aurecon. The Australian Institute of Infectious Diseases (AIID) is one step closer to having a world-class home after its leaders teamed up with the Victorian Minister for Medical Research to unveil the building’s design and location today. AIID is a visionary $650 million project supported by the Victorian State Government to bring together some of the country’s greatest scientific and medical research minds to deliver a rapid, coordinated response to current and future pandemics and infectious diseases . The AIID Building, designed by leading Australian architecture firm Wardle and engineered by international engineering firm Aurecon, has been specifically designed to foster collaboration and innovation between the Foundation’s Partners – the University of Melbourne, the Doherty Institute and the Burnet Institute – industry, and an alliance of Infectious Disease Organizations of Victoria. Also announced today was the location of AIID’s new home – occupying 766–780 Elizabeth Street and 213–223 Berkely Street in the Melbourne Biomedical Precinct and physically connecting to the Doherty Institute across multiple floors. The new building will allow the University of Melbourne and the Doherty Institute to expand and the Burnet Institute to relocate its headquarters. AIID will focus on genomics, diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccine research, clinical trials and public health data and research to inform decision-making. These focus areas will be supported and enabled by high-tech facilities within the new building, including: A challenging human infection unit designed to accelerate the development of new medicines and vaccines for key industry partners and customers through high-quality and ethical clinical research.

Robotic biobanking, allowing the remote handling and storage of biomedical samples from large clinical trials, enabling more efficient and safer storage and retrieval than traditional methods.

One of the largest high-content PC3 (Physical Containment Level 3) laboratory facilities in the southern hemisphere, enabling the identification, isolation and characterization of novel viruses and other infectious disease agents.

A combination of specialized and flexible PC2 (Physical Containment Level 2) laboratories, allowing the development of new vaccine technologies such as mRNA.

Industry engagement spaces to create an innovation-focused entrepreneurial environment that supports the translation of promising discoveries into successful commercialization of medical products and services to deliver benefits to patients.

Convergence Zones, enabling collaboration between the Foundation’s partner organizations through meetings, shared facilities, training, seminars and casual conversations in social areas.

Purpose designed spaces to support public health research, including dry labs, interview rooms and spaces for community engagement and co-design work. Demolition of the existing buildings on the site will be undertaken in 2024, while construction will begin in 2025. University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor Professor Duncan Maskell said today’s announcement is an important step forward in the development of AIID. “We are excited to unveil the plans for the new AIID building. It will be an iconic addition to Melbourne’s world-leading Biomedical Presence and will equip us with the facilities and resources we need to get ahead of the next pandemic.” Doherty Institute Director Professor Sharon Lewin said the unveiling of the concept design will see the AIID project gain momentum and inspire the people who will be working on the facility. “AIID will allow expansion of activities across all aspects of the Doherty Institute’s work, as well as strengthen partnerships with Foundation Partners to address challenges in infectious diseases now and in the future.” Burnet Institute Deputy Director Professor Margaret Hellard said this is an exciting stage in the project, bringing to life the vision of a new state-of-the-art facility and new home for the Burnet Institute. “The Burnet Institute’s relocation to Melbourne’s Biomedical precinct as an AIID Foundation Partner is an exciting opportunity that will strengthen collaborations in laboratory-based research and public and global health, and build our capacity to respond to the challenges of important global health.” Images of the building and more information can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unimelb.edu.au/newsroom/news/2023/june/australian-institute-for-infectious-disease-building-plans-unveiled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos