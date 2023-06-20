Indigenous artist’s design chosen for Afghan war memorial

OTTAWA –

Veterans of the war in Afghanistan were influential in choosing the final design for a monument that will commemorate Canada’s contributions to the conflict.

After narrowing it down to five choices, the federal government asked a jury to pick the winner and asked the public for input.

More than 10,000 people responded to an online survey, and many of them served in Afghanistan or were family members of those who served, Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay said.

They overwhelmingly preferred a design submitted by Team Stimson: a circular space inspired by an indigenous medicine wheel, divided into four sections, with an inner sanctuary with four bronze jackets hanging from crosses .

So when the jury made another selection, it was overturned.

Artist Adrian Stimson, a member of Alberta’s Siksika First Nation, is perhaps uniquely qualified to create such a monument.

A former member of the Armed Forces, Stimson joined the Canadian Forces Artists Program as a civilian in 2010 and spent time in Afghanistan, observing how troops lived and interacted with their surroundings.

“While I was there, I became interested in the physical materiality of the bases, the industrial nature of getting troops into the theater of war,” Stimson said Monday as his design was unveiled at the Canadian War Museum.

“Emitating this, the monument is a place to be discovered and discovered. The monument comes to life as you approach on a winding path, slowly, purposefully unfolding.”

Three squares of the monument will include the names of the 158 Canadian service members who were killed in the conflict. The fourth, which faces Afghanistan, is intended to honor Canada’s relationship with the Afghan people.

The monument is set to be built in the Lebreton Flats area opposite the War Museum, next to the National Holocaust Memorial.

It could take another two or three years to finalize design and construction, Stimson said, adding to what has already been a multi-year process.

“We have sought guidance from indigenous elders, made connections with military personnel and families past and present,” he said.

The monument was promised by former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper in 2014, and on Monday conservatives accused the Liberal government of stalling the project.

The 13-year mission in Afghanistan involved more than 40,000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

MacAulay said Monday that he “can’t imagine” what it was like for the families of those members waiting at home.

“(The monument) will be a place to capture your memories, a place of reflection and a place to gather to remember those who never came back,” he said.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, who served as a lieutenant colonel in Afghanistan, said the design captured “the essence of that mission”.

“This is not the future we had hoped for Afghanistan,” he said, referring to the Taliban taking over the country in 2021.

“But despite the current conditions in Afghanistan, we must not lose sight of the fact that Canadian and international efforts helped a generation of Afghans.”

An estimated 47,245 Afghan civilians were killed in the conflict between 2001 and 2021, along with 66,000 police and national servicemen and more than 51,000 Taliban and opposition fighters.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on June 19, 2023.

—

With a file from the Associated Press