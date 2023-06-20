Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10 most memorable international moments | Football news

It is 20 years since Cristiano Ronaldo, the 38-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner, made his international debut for Portugal on a quiet evening against Kazakhstan.

Since then, he has won a European Championship and Nations League for his country and has set records for most goals scored and most appearances in men’s international football.

On Tuesday, he will make a record 200th appearance for Portugal as they travel to Iceland for a Euro 2024 qualifier.

To mark this milestone, Al Jazeera takes a look back at the highs and lows of his illustrious 20-year international career, as well as some weird and wonderful moments in between.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Portugal debut against Kazakhstan 17 years ago today

1. Euro 2004 heartache

Tournament hosts Portugal made it all the way to the final, only to be beaten by a disciplined Greece side.

Ronaldo, still a teenager and established on the wing, had scored a vital goal in their semi-final against the Netherlands and secured a place in UEFA’s team of the tournament.

19 years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Portugal against Greece at Euro 2004.

122 goals (most)

35 assists

EURO 2016 League of Nations

After the final, he fell to the ground in tears. It was a bitter disappointment for Ronaldo, but his scintillating performances in that tournament left no one in doubt. A star was born.

2. 2006 World Cup 2006

Sixty-one minutes into a quarter-final stalemate with England, a young, cocky Wayne Rooney punched Ricardo Carvalho after the defender had fallen to the ground following a scuffle.

Ronaldo, who was Rooney’s Manchester United teammate at the time, lunged at the referee, protesting the foul.

Rooney was sent off, after which Ronaldo appeared to wink at the Portugal bench.

As innocuous as it may have seemed to other nations, England fans were outraged and the nations media were outraged, demonizing Ronaldo for his actions.

He was mocked during the next Premier League season. Not that he would have cared much, as the Red Devils won the title with Ronaldo as the league’s top scorer.

3. Ronaldo scores four in the playoffs

At the end of 2013, Ronaldo led his team to a place in the 2014 World Cup after scoring four goals against Sweden in a two-legged playoff.

The matches were billed as a showdown between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Portuguese superstar.

The Swedish striker did his job by scoring twice in the second leg, but in the end it was Ronaldo who triumphed, securing a 4-2 aggregate victory.

4. The microphone and the lake

The then 31-year-old Real Madrid forward showed some frustration in the early stages of the 2016 European Championship in France.

His performances, by his standards, were below par. In a group game, he refused to shake hands with Iceland players after Portugal’s 1-1 draw in their opening game. In the second game he missed a penalty in a goalless draw with Austria.

Then, shortly before Portugal’s final group game, a reporter began an impromptu interview with Ronaldo as he went for a walk with his teammates. Frustrated, Ronaldo snatched the microphone from his hands and threw it into a nearby lake.

5. The first trophy with Portugal

It might not have been pretty, but Portugal defeated Euro 2016 tournament hosts France in extra time to lift the coveted trophy.

Ronaldo scored three goals in the tournament but was forced out early in the final after picking up an injury.

He spent the rest of the game with an ice bandage on his knee while frantically gesticulating and giving instructions from the bench.

6. World Cup 2018 hat-trick

Ronaldo scored three goals in an Iberian group stage derby at the 2018 World Cup in Russia to make him the oldest player to score a hat-trick at a World Cup.

His last goal, which leveled the game at 3-3 in the 88th minute, was a wonderful Ronaldo free-kick.

On this day in 2018, Ronaldo completed a World Cup hat trick with this perfect free kick against Spain

7. Winning the Nations League 2019

Ronaldo won his second international trophy in the inaugural Nations League.

Once again, the then-Juventus striker was crucial in leading his country to the final, scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland.

However, in the final, just like in 2016, it was another player, Goncalo Guedes, who then played for Valencia, who scored the only goal to win it for Portugal.

8. The bottle removal trend begins

At a Euro 2020 press conference, health-obsessed Ronaldo removed a bottle of Coca-Cola from the table and replaced it with water.

This caused Coca-Cola’s stock to plummet and inadvertently started a trend of other players removing unwanted drinks from the table, including France Paul Pogba who removed a bottle of Heineken beer.

9. Break the scoring record

In September 2021, Ronaldo scored his 110th and 111th international goals in a 2022 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland, making him the top scorer in men’s international football.

He surpassed Iran’s Ali Daei, who had previously held the record.

10. An unhappy World Cup 2022

In his first season at Manchester United, Ronaldo silenced critics who claimed he was too old by scoring 24 goals in all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

However, things began to unravel at the start of the 2022–23 season when he left before the end of a game in which he had been an unused substitute.

By the time the World Cup kicked off at the end of 2022, his relationship with United boss Erik Ten Hag had broken down beyond repair, particularly after an explosive TV interview in which he criticized the club.

Controversy followed him at the World Cup, with coach Fernando Santos opting to bench Ronaldo in Portugal’s 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland, apparently after he had reacted angrily while being substituted against South Korea during the group stage of the tournament.

He made just one substitute appearance in Portugal’s quarter-final defeat to Morocco.

A happier moment came months later in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Lichtenstein on 23 March, when he overtook Kuwait’s Bader al-Mutawas with 196 caps to set a new record for most international caps for men.