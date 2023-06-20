Kay Grimshaw and Eleanor Walsh awarded BEM’s in the Kings Birthday Honours

Swimming stalwarts Kay Grimshaw and Eleanor Walsh have been recognized by the King in the Birthday Honors list.

They have both been awarded British Empire Medals for services to swimming and their communities.

Kay, from Lewisham, has been involved in the sport for more than 50 years as a coach and official at every level, from club, county, regional and national level.

She first got into the sport through her late husband – who was a regular swimmer – and hasn’t given up the sport since.

After receiving the award, she said: I was absolutely gutted, I don’t know how else to put it.

It comes in an official envelope from the cabinet office and I couldn’t believe it.

There’s also a garden party at Buckingham Palace that I’ll be invited to, it’s all pretty exciting.

“Everything was wonderful”

I was not a competitive swimmer, but I married a swimmer and swimming was his hobby.

So if I wanted to see it on the weekends I had to go down to the event and I’m not someone who can sit on the balcony and watch. I want to be involved and I want to help.

After we got married in 1966, I got my qualifications as a coach and official and haven’t left the sport since.

All my friends are now swimming, like another family. It’s the people in swimming that make it what it is. Many friends I have made.

Throughout her career, Kay has coached at every level, from club championships to the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester and was on the World Aquatics International Level Officials List.

She has coached, been a team manager and led a number of courses to train the next generation of staff she now works alongside.

The time and effort Kay has dedicated to the sport has not gone unnoticed by her region.

In 2019, she was presented with a long service award from Swim England London, where she was President in 2008, as well as being a past president of her district.

The county then appointed her to the Chair of Swim England, which she took up in 2009 and has spent several years on the board of Swim England.

I have been involved since we were districts and not regions and everything was memorable. I still think of myself as part of the ASA to this day.

I think I’m known for the time I’ve put in because in the last 20 years it’s all the people I’ve taught and trained myself that are now around the pool!

“It’s incredible to still see them around and I’m still refereeing at club level now. Everyone is always looking for referees and officials and I’m happy to support them when I can.

But everything was great. Officiating at the highest level is incredible, but also being at the club championships and watching the youngsters come through is great to watch.

The joy of seeing young people, especially those who haven’t had a good start in life, progress not only in the water but in life in general as they gain confidence.

Thanks to everyone who nominated me and to my husband for getting me into swimming in the first place.

He can’t see it, but I know he would be really proud of me; I wouldn’t have been in swimming at all if it wasn’t for him.

The stalwart of Cockermouth Eleanor Walsh

Eleanor Walsh, who has been part of the coaching staff at Cockermouth Swimming Club since the club’s inception, was also honoured.

She was Assistant Manager at Cockermouth Leisure Center when the pool opened in 1978 and was involved in the first pool session at the club on the night the pool opened.

In her youth she was a competitive swimmer for Ireland and qualified for the Olympics in 1954, but missed out as Ireland could not send a team.

Since joining Cockermouth, she has played a major role in building the club’s swimming program for children and adults.

She has been awarded for her services to swimming and the community in Cockermouth and the Cumbria area where she has produced more than 15 international swimmers.

One of Eleanor’s former students is Tokyo 2020 medalist Luke Greenbank, who prior to his Olympic success, wanted to credit people like Eleanor for guiding him on his journey.

He said: I keep in touch with my coaches. I was coached by Sean Balmer and Eleanor Walsh along with a number of other volunteer coaches.

They did an absolutely wonderful job with the club. It’s a very small town so we don’t have a huge number of swimmers, but what they’ve gotten from swimmers over the years is absolutely incredible, especially at European junior level.

So I owe a lot to them and I think they’ve shaped who I’ve become as a person and as a swimmer, they’ve had a huge impact on my life.

Image credit for photo by Eleanor Walsh and Luke Greenbank – News and Star