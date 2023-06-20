Brinker International Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes

DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Brinker International, Inc . (NYSE: Eat) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to qualified purchasers.

The Notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by each of the Company’s subsidiaries guaranteeing its revolving credit facility. The net proceeds from the offering of the notes are expected to be used to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s revolving credit facility. Any remaining net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Consumption of the offering of Notes is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will be successfully completed under the conditions described above or at all.

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in United States or for US persons who lack registration or an applicable exemption from these registration requirements. Accordingly, the notes will be offered and sold only to persons deemed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-US persons in offshore transactions abroad. United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. This release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the Notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Brinker

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world’s leading casual dining restaurant companies and the home of Chili’s Grill & Bar, Maggiano’s Little Italy and the virtual brand It’s Just Wings. Founded in 1975 in Dallas, Texas, we’ve gone far from home, but we’ve stayed true to our roots. Brinker owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two US territories. Our passion is to make everyone feel special, and we hope you feel that passion every time you visit one of our restaurants or invite us into your home through takeout or delivery.

Forward-looking statements

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT: MIKA WARE, INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected]; MEDIA RELATIONS: [email protected](800) 775-7290

