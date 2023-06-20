Fort Chipewyan Community Update – June 19, 2023

The general public and land users will begin returning home on Thursday. The fire is now classified as contained, with Alberta Wildfire reporting that the southern perimeter is 100% contained.

The mandatory evacuation order remains in effect. It will be lifted once all essential services at Fort Chipewyan are confirmed ready for everyone to return home. This is scheduled to be completed by Thursday morning and community leadership will determine when the evacuation order will be lifted.

Returning home

A homecoming guide is available with details and instructions for community members traveling back to Fort Chipewyan.

Travel by air

There are flights scheduled for several days starting Thursday, with multiple flights each day. Community members who need extra support when traveling will be provided with special transport and assistance after most people return.

Representatives from Nations will let you know the day your flight is scheduled and when you can start the check-in process at your hotel. If you have not been contacted, please contact your Nation or Pulse at 780-743-7000.

If you choose not to travel home on your appointed day, you will be responsible for arranging your own transport and accommodation. Hotels, meals and flights will not be provided beyond the designated day of your trip.

Travel by boat

You can start returning by boat on Thursday, June 22. It is strongly recommended that anyone returning by boat depart on Thursday as the river will be patrolled until 7pm and free gas will only be available that day.

On Thursday, June 22, you must go to the Esso gas station in Fort McKay between 9 am and 5 pm to check in and get your free 40 gallons of gas.

For those without a ride, there will be a shuttle that leaves from the Quality Inn at 9am in Fort McMurray to take you to the Esso gas station in Fort McKay. Transportation from the gas station to your boat will also be provided. You must take this shuttle if you do not have your own transportation to Fort McKay.

luggage

A luggage guide is available with full details.

Everyone returning by plane has a 50-pound baggage allowance, plus a 13-pound carry-on. Luggage can be packed in a suitcase, duffel bag or other bags. Please ensure that your belongings are secure and that all essential items, such as medicines, are packed in your luggage or luggage.

In addition to your 50 pounds of personal baggage, you may ship an additional 100 pounds of your personal belongings back to Fort Chipewyan at no cost. Don’t pack groceries, perishables, or other items that could go bad.

All of your belongings must fit into two of the boxes available at your hotel, with a combined weight of no more than 100 pounds (50 pounds maximum per box). Boxes or other containers will not be accepted as cargo.

Packing supplies and a scale will be available in your hotel lobby prior to the day of your scheduled flight. Please make sure to check the weight of your luggage before your flight check-in time at your hotel.

Bringing pets home

A pet guide is available with full details.

Before you leave

The Fort McMurray SPCA is offering one free spay and neuter program for pets from Fort Chipewyan. If you are interested in this program, contact the Fort McMurray SPCA for further details at 780-743-8997 or [email protected].

Bylaw services are providing free pets LICENSES for dogs and cats. A registered pet is easily identifiable and returned to its owner as soon as possible. For more details, please contact Pulse at 780-743-7000.

Returning pets to Fort Chipewyan

If your pet is less than 20 pounds, they can travel with you on your flight home. Your pet must be in an airline-approved pet carrier that fits under the seat.

If your pet is more than 20 poundsthey I will travel separately at Fort Chipewyan once re-entry of community members is complete.

Animal control officers will contact you at flight confirmed of your pet.

Fort Chipewyan Together on the Snye

The community gathering in Snye will continue daily from 9.30am to 7pm until it is safe to return home.

Tuesday’s menu

Breakfast: scrambled eggs, sausage and a bite

Lunch: Bannock, butter, jam; beef tenderloin

Dinner: Roast pork, potato wedges, cauliflower, pasta salad

Program for Tuesday, June 20 (subject to change)

title 1 title 2 9:30 am Opening prayer and breakfast From 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m Tea and coffee 12 in the afternoon Blessing and lunch 3:30 to 5 p.m Traditional Language Lessons 4 to 6:30 p.m The bead workshop 5:30 in the afternoon Blessing and dinner 7 pm Closing prayer 20:00 Dene Drummers



A shuttle bus schedule has been developed to help community members travel to Snye and other locations throughout the community. The schedule can be found at rmwb.ca/fortchip.

Thank you to the Elders, knowledge keepers and support agencies for their help and guidance in creating this gathering space.

Hotel information board hours

ESS information boards will be staffed from 9am to 5pm at the Stonebridge and Merit hotels.

A roaming ESS team member will visit the remaining hotels at the following times:

Nomad Inn from 9 to 10:30

Clearwater Hotel from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

Baymont Hotel from 1:30 p.m

Quality Hotel, Microtel Inn Suites and Vantage Inn and Suites from 3 to 5 p.m

If support is needed after 5:00 PM, please contact Pulse at 1-800-973-9663 or 780-743-7000.

Stay informed

All information is available at rmwb.ca/fortchip and through trusted community channels, as well as the municipal Facebook and Twitter pages @RMWoodBuffalo. For questions or further information, contact your Nation or call Pulse at 780-743-7000 or 1-800-973-9663.