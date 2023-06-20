International
Darfur governor calls for international investigation into violence in Sudan | Political News
A senior aid worker was killed in al-Geneina as the RSF reportedly continued to fight in Darfur despite a ceasefire.
Darfur’s governor has called for an international investigation into violence against residents of the region that has seen some of the worst fighting in Sudan’s ongoing war.
Mini Arko Minawi asked the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to allow the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the crimes and assassinations that have occurred in the western region over the past two months.
War in Sudan erupted in mid-April after two generals, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Hemedti Dagalo, began fighting for control of the country.
The conflict, which capped months of tension between the rival generals, has now killed more than 3,000 people and wounded more than 6,000 others, according to Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim.
The UN has said more than 2.2 million people have been forced to flee their homes to safer areas inside Sudan, while at least 500,000 have fled to other countries.
The fighting began in the capital, Khartoum, but soon spread elsewhere in the African country, particularly Darfur.
Violence in Darfur has increasingly taken on an ethnic dimension, according to local activists, observers and UN officials.
RSF forces and their allied Arab militias are said to be massacring non-Arab Masalit tribes, who were also subject to ethnic violence two decades ago that left more than 300,000 dead.
The UN envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, warned earlier this month that attacks by the RSF and allied Arab militias could amount to crimes against humanity.
Minawi, Darfur’s governor, said excessive force had been used against residents in many areas in the region, particularly al-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur province, where local reports, which could not be confirmed due to a communications blackout, indicated that more as many as 5,000 may have been killed.
What is happening now in Darfur is no less than what happened in 2003, he said in a video posted on Monday on his social media accounts, referring to the previous war, which attracted international attention and eventually a joint African Union-UN mission to save the piece.
Minawi spoke of residents killed, women raped and property looted and burned, as well as assassinations of political and community leaders in the region, including the governor of West Darfur.
Khamis Abakar, the governor of West Darfur, was kidnapped by RSF soldiers last week shortly after accusing the militia and its Arab fighters of genocide. He was found dead within hours.
The killings seem set to continue after Al Sadiq Muhammad Ahmed, the commissioner of the Sudan Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) was killed in al-Geneina.
Human rights group Amnesty International said on Monday it was alarmed by reports of ethnically motivated killings, sexual violence, widespread house burnings and mass displacement of non-Arab residents of West Darfur by the RSF and its allies, and said civilians are in great danger.
Doctors Without Borders (Mdecins Sans Frontires, or MSF) on the same day called on armed groups in and around al-Geneina to spare civilians and offer them passage to flee the area, noting that thousands have fled in neighboring Chad.
Saudi Arabia and the United States, which have mediated between the generals, last week negotiated another temporary ceasefire that began early Sunday and is scheduled to end early Wednesday.
But some civil society groups in Sudan said the RSF and its allied militias continued their campaign of violence in Darfur in violation of the ceasefire.
Meanwhile, the UN said on Monday that international donors had pledged nearly $1.5 billion in aid to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, well below the $2.57 billion the aid program is seeking.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/20/darfur-governor-calls-for-international-probe-in-sudan-violence
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
