Royal birthday tribute to 106-year-old double heart attack survivor





An inspirational 106-year-old is among those to be recognized in the King’s first birthday honors list. Joan Willett, from Hastings, won our hearts after walking more than 17 miles up and down a hill outside her care home during the pandemic – raising an incredible £60,000 for us. The double heart attack survivor, who is just weeks away from celebrating her 107th birthday, has now received a British Empire Medal. These are awarded for meritorious civil or military services worthy of crown recognition. Touching hearts Dr Charmaine Griffiths, our chief executive said: “Joan is such an extraordinary person and her incredible fundraising for BHF during the pandemic touched all our hearts. It’s just great to see it popular in the List of the King’s birthday honours. “Having been a heart patient herself, Joan knows how important research is and the £60,000 she raised will fund more research to help countless others live long and fulfilling lives – just like her. Everyone in our BHF family is extremely proud of Joan and we are thrilled that she has received this national honour.” The former teacher, who is now Mrs Joan Willett BEM, underwent life-saving bypass surgery and a heart valve replacement after her second heart attack at the age of 82. After moving into her care home, Joan started walking up and down the hill outside to keep fit. But after watching Captain Tom on TV, she was inspired to use her daily exercise to help fund heart research. Earlier this year she was awarded a prestigious Prime Minister’s Points of Light award in recognition of her fundraising efforts and even had the hill she walked on named after her. Now her latest recognition in the King’s Birthday Honors list is the crowning glory of her remarkable journey. Joan said: “When I received the letter from the Cabinet Office informing me that I was being recommended to King Charles for this honour, I literally could not believe it. It was such a wonderful surprise and something I never imagined would happen to me. But I had to keep it a secret for a while until it was officially announced and I couldn’t tell anyone, so it was hard. “I feel very honored and flattered, but I don’t think I did anything special. I couldn’t have started my BHF fundraising challenge without my friends and all the amazing staff here who have been fantastic and supported me every step of the way. So really, this great honor is for all of us. When I came to live here more than 20 years ago after my second heart attack, I never thought I would receive an honor from the King!” Start your fundraising journey

