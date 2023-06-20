MDC encourages the public to water and cover trees during extreme drought





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. As Missouri continues to experience extreme drought, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to implement a watering schedule for trees, especially newly planted seedlings. In urban and suburban forests, where valuable trees shade homes, sidewalks and businesses, watering them now can prevent their loss altogether. Living plants are more than 50 percent water, explained MDC Forestry Field Programs Supervisor Russell Hinnah. Water taken from tree roots feeds the tree and passes through the leaves. A mature tree can move hundreds of gallons of moisture per day! When trees lose moisture through their leaves and are unable to replace it, water stress develops. Windy conditions can even accelerate this stress. Water stress may not kill a tree outright, but it can weaken a tree and predispose it to other insect and disease problems. Water stress also reduces fruit and nut production. Symptoms of water stress include leaf drop and eventual drying and burning of the leaves, resulting in the tree canopy turning brown. Some trees are shedding leaves to reduce water use, Hinnah said. This does not mean that they are dying, but it does mean that they are thirsty and may have gone to sleep. Some species will regrow leaves if watered or if the rains return. Hinnah advises people to water and cover trees to help them get through the drought. Trees and shrubs make up for water loss at night and early in the day, so watering any time but the afternoon works best, he said. It stresses the tree less and less water evaporates. Slowly soaking the soil under the tree canopy gives the roots more chance to absorb water. Hinnah advises against watering the leaves as it can result in fungal growth on the leaves and sunlight can burn wet leaves if watered during the day. He also advises against watering a tree through a pipe stuck in the ground. Slow watering will cover a larger area and reach all the absorbent roots. Use a suction hose, sprinkler or drip irrigation system, Hinnah suggested. For smaller trees, simply poke holes in an old sock or recycle milk jugs or other large containers by drilling a few holes in the base and filling them with water. If possible, water from the trunk to the drip lines where the longest limbs end. Apply the equivalent of about two inches of rainfall per week. If you use a sprinkler system, you can estimate this amount of water by placing several small containers under the canopy of your trees, Hinnah said. When the average depth in the containers equals two inches, you are done with that tree. Newly planted trees are most sensitive to water stress and should be monitored closely. Many times these trees have lost a percentage of their root system in the digging process and are not very efficient at taking up water. Applying a ring of mulch around the tree trunk, not against the trunk, helps conserve moisture. Apply a three-foot-wide layer of mulch about three inches deep and keep it about three inches from the trunk. Mulch keeps the soil fresh and adds nutrients. Cracks in the soil indicate severe soil drying and add drought stress to trees by allowing air to reach the roots and subsoil to dry them out. Mulching or filling soil cracks with additional soil can help, but simply pushing on the sides of cracked areas can damage surface roots and expose a new layer of soil to sun and wind creating drying soil. For more information on tree care, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-care.

