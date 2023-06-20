Council highlights from the June 12, 2023 meeting





Clarington buys sidewalk snow removal equipment The council awarded the contract for the purchase of five new tractors for the winter maintenance of the arterial pavement.

Prior to finalizing the purchase, Public Works staff visited two local municipalities with similar machines in their fleets to evaluate the equipment. After evaluation, staff agreed that the tractors would meet the Claringtons’ needs.

Major winter storms can limit safe access to sidewalks. Traditionally, sidewalks along major urban roads (aka. arterial roads) in Clarington were cleaned by contracted services or by businesses and residents. The 2023 budget included a motion to obtain the necessary resources to begin cleaning arterial sidewalks during the 2023-2024 winter season. The purchase of five new sidewalk tractors for winter maintenance, for $908,934, will allow the City to have better control over the work and provide a higher level of service to support active transportation on major sidewalks during the winter months. winter. Clarington calls intimate partner violence an epidemic Clarington Council voted to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic, supporting Durham Region, which has declared intimate partner violence an epidemic and is calling on the Ontario government to do the same.

The Durham Violence Prevention Coordinating Council, which represents 35 local agencies, including Bethesda House, the Bowmanvilles women’s shelter, reported a significant increase in demand for help from local support providers. In the 2021-22 financial year, Durham Victim Services supported 4,438 victims of intimate partner violence, a 32 per cent increase over four years, and supported 916 victims of sexual violence, a 277 per cent increase over four years. Latest statistics from four Durham shelters Fiscal year Survivors in shelters Served by a crisis line He had to leave 2021-2022 500 4400 1,374 2022-2023 more than 600 (20% increase) 6,047 (37.5% increase) 1,886 (37.2% increase) Council asked staff to investigate what recommendations Clarington Township could implement from the Renfrew County Intimate Partner Violence Inquiry (which examined the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three Renfrew County women killed by an ex-partner and recommended systemic changes that may reduce the likelihood of it happening again). Council also endorsed Durham Region integrating intimate partner violence into the Regions Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan. Council requires testing for Newtonville Road Clarington Council is asking Durham Region to hire a third-party soil and water testing consultant to determine whether the Newtonville Road pilot project has adversely affected the environment and human health. Durham Region ran a pilot project using recycled materials to rebuild part of Newtonville Road last summer. At the time, the items used in the road reconstruction raised some concerns among residents. However, the project was deemed safe and completed in the fall of 2022. It was recently recognized with the Ontario Public Works Association’s Transportation Project of the Year Award. Clarington Council supports and encourages the reuse of materials that cannot be recycled. However, before celebrating the success of the Newtonville Road pilot project, soil and water testing would demonstrate whether this reuse of recycled material is safe for the environment. Rezoning for Courtice’s 10-story building is approved Council approved the Official Plan Amendment and Zoning Bylaw Amendment to allow a 10-story, 44-unit townhouse at 1465 Highway 2 in Courtice. The proposed 10-story building would have 140 residential units, plus the plot would add 200 square meters of commercial space in a location easily accessible by residents of these developments and others nearby. The proposal also includes indoor and outdoor common spaces and an outdoor patio in the western commercial unit to enhance the public realm along Highway 2. The lands had to be zoned from a General Commercial Exclusion Zone to a Residential Mixed Use Exclusion Zone to accommodate the proposed development. The new zoning will better align with the approved vision for the Courtice Main Street area. The next meeting of the Council is on June 26, 2023.

