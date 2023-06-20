International
International News: USA Softball unveils U-15 Women’s National Team roster for WBSC U-15 Women’s Softball World Cup in October
USA Softball announced today the athletes who will represent the USA at the inauguration World Baseball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s U-15 Softball World Cup. will take place October 21-29 in Tokyo, Japan.
Qualification in 2023 U-15 Women’s Pan American Championship in April, the 16-man roster will travel to Japan with the goal of earning its third gold medal finish of the year.
The athletes were selected by the Junior Women’s Softball National Team Selection Committee (JWNTSC) after previously competing in both the U-15 Women’s Pan American Championship and the Utsugi Cup, where both teams finished victorious.
Click here for more information on the WBSC U-15 Women’s Softball World Cup
At the top of the U-15 Women’s Softball World Cup list is the head coach The hall rises alongside the assistant coach Iyhia McMichael (head coach at Frisco Emerson HS).
Holas and McMichael previously led the U-15 WNT to a gold medal finish at the U-15 Women’s Pan American Championships earlier this year, along with a first-place finish at the 2023 U-15 Utsugi Cup in passed.
Additional members of the coaching staff will be announced at a later date.
It has been a thrill to see these athletes compete and come together as a team during the first two stages of the events, Holas said. Each of them are outstanding athletes and young women in our sport.
As a result of USA Softball’s High Performance Program (HPP), the 16-player roster consists of athletes from the Pan American Championship and Utsugi Cup rosters, including three athletes from the Pan American Championship roster, one athlete from the of the Utsugi Cup and 12 athletes. who represented the US on both previous lists.
Representing six different regions across the US, the roster is highlighted by six athletes from Region 10 (California), along with five players from Region 5 (Texas), two from Region 3 (Florida, South Carolina) and one athlete each from Region 2 (Virginia), Region 7 (Kansas) and Region 9 (Utah).
Click here to view the full USA U-15 Women’s National Team roster for the 2023 WBSC World Cup which is also published here:
The No. 1 ranked team in the world, the USA will compete alongside 11 other nations in the inaugural U-15 World Cup with opponents including Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico, who each qualified for the Pan American Championships after ranked in the top five behind the US.
The Eagles will see Japan and Italy once again after matches at the U-15 Utsugi Cup in Takasaki City, Japan last month, where the Eagles won the championship after defeating Japan 1-0.
Completing the field in Japan will be the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Uganda, in addition to Chinese Taipei and the Philippines, who each qualified last weekend.
I am looking forward to one last challenge with the selected athletes and I know that the summer they have planned ahead of them and the experience they developed in Peru and Japan will be the key to going to this final World Cup event, Holas added. .
The inaugural event will be played in three stadiums in Tokyo, Japan, including the Olympic Park Baseball Complex, Ota Stadium and the Setagaya City Okura Sports Center Baseball Field.
Progressing through the HEC and showing the opportunity to be involved inProgram item for the women’s national team,the selected athletes mark the first of the age group to cross over to the World Cup stage.
The HEC was established in 2020 for the purpose of identifying a pool of athletes to train, compete and represent USA Softball in domestic and international competition.
To learn more about HEC or to get involved, visitUSASoftball.com.
