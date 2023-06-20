Drilling Tools International, a leading service provider in the oil field

Drilling Tools International (“DTI”), with roots dating back to 1984, is a leading oilfield services company that manufactures and provides a differentiated offering focused on the rental of tools for use in horizontal drilling and directed to the oil and gas industry.

PIPE transaction, which totaled 40.8 million dollars included significant participation from Fifth Partners, an affiliate of sponsor ROC, as well as DTI’s existing preferred stockholders

included significant participation from Fifth Partners, an affiliate of sponsor ROC, as well as DTI’s existing preferred stockholders Transaction created 25.9 million dollars of cash from a funnel of common stock and 1.7 million dollars of cash from the ROC trust account, after giving effect to shareholder redemptions

of cash from a funnel of common stock and of cash from the ROC trust account, after giving effect to shareholder redemptions DTI’s existing shareholders have elected to reinvest 10.8 million dollars of the money they would receive from the merger in a PIPE of common stock and the ROC sponsor’s affiliates reinvested 4.1 million dollars owed to them under promissory notes convertible into PIPE common stock

of the money they would receive from the merger in a PIPE of common stock and the ROC sponsor’s affiliates reinvested owed to them under promissory notes convertible into PIPE common stock As a result, DTI’s existing stockholders rolled over 100% of their common stock and over 98% of their preferred stock into common stock of the combined company

Affiliates of Hicks Equity Partners and other existing shareholders of DTI own approximately 73.0% of DTI immediately following the transaction

DTI used a portion of the proceeds from the transaction to repay all amounts outstanding under DTI’s revolving credit facility

The transaction positions DTI, which has a proven track record of acquisitions and a strong pipeline of M&A targets, to further pursue accretive consolidation efforts within the small capacity oilfield services market.

DTI is expected to benefit from an efficient capital structure, unencumbered collateral, a strong, debt-free balance sheet, a competitive scale with operations from 22 countries worldwide North America , Europe AND Middle East and a blue-chip customer base

, AND and a blue-chip customer base Common stock of Drilling Tools International Corp. expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq open market on June 21, 2023 under the symbol “DTI”

HUSTON , June 20, 2023 — Drilling Tools International Holdings, Inc., a leading oilfield services company that manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in horizontal and directional drilling, announced today that it has completed its combination of business with ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (“ROC”). The combined company will operate under the name Drilling Tools International Corp. (“DTI” or the “Company”).

Beginning on June 21, 2023, at the open of trading, DTI’s common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “DTI.” The company will continue to be led by Wayne Prejean, Chief Executive Officer and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, along with the rest of DTI’s current management team.

The transaction was approved by ROC shareholders at a special meeting held on June 1, 2023 (the “Special Meeting”). Over 83% of the votes cast for the business merger proposal at the Special Meeting were in favor of approving the business combination. ROC stockholders also voted to approve all other proposals presented at the Special Meeting.

“We are enthusiastic about what lies ahead for DTI as we begin our next chapter as a publicly traded company,” said Wayne Prejean, DTI’s Chief Executive Officer. “We close this transaction in a strong strategic position, with zero debt and ready to execute on a pipeline of growth opportunities within our core competency. We could not have gotten to this point without the dedication and support of our employees, to our customers and partners, for which we are grateful. Thank you all.”

Daniel Kimes, Chief Executive Officer of ROC added, “The merger between ROC and DTI is the culmination of a tremendous amount of work and trust between both parties. We share the belief that it is a very favorable time to go public. Secular trends in the industry energy points to increased activity levels across the globe, which will help drive organic growth for DTI.Furthermore, the oilfield services sector is ripe for consolidation, which will drive inorganic growth through M&A. DTI has the balance sheet and distribution network to make it a natural acquirer in the sector. Finally, the shared vision, industry dynamics and confidence in management is why we have committed significant PIPE capital in support of the Company. “

Transaction overview

Transaction created 25.9 million dollars of cash from a funnel of common stock and 1.7 million dollars of cash from the ROC trust account, after giving effect to shareholder repayments. In addition, DTI’s existing shareholders chose to reinvest 10.8 million dollars of the cash they would receive in the merger in PIPE common stock, and ROC’s sponsor subsidiaries reinvested 4.1 million dollars owed to them under promissory notes convertible into PIPE common stock. PIPE transaction, which totaled 40.8 million dollars , included significant participation from Fifth Partners, an affiliate of sponsor ROC, as well as DTI’s existing preferred shareholders. A portion of the net proceeds of the transaction were used to repay all amounts outstanding under DTI’s revolving credit facility, leaving DTI with zero debt under that facility at closing.

The public listing enables the company, which has a proven track record of acquisitions and a strong pipeline of M&A targets, to further pursue its strategic consolidation opportunities within the small capacity oilfield services market. DTI expects to benefit from a strong balance sheet, an efficient capital structure, a global footprint of facilities and a blue-chip customer base, which are expected to support continued growth and value creation.

ADVISORS

Bracewell LLP served as DTI’s legal advisor. Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal counsel to ROC. Jefferies served as capital markets advisor and private placement agent to ROC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Jefferies. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. served as financial advisor to ROC.

About Drilling Tools International

DTI (Nasdaq: DTI) is a Houston, Texas Leading oilfield services company that manufactures and leases downhole drilling tools used in the horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. DTI operates from 22 locations in total North America , Europe AND Middle East . DTI’s largest shareholder is an affiliate of Hicks Equity Partners LLC. To learn more about DTI visit: www.drillingtools.com.

About ROC Energy Acquisition Corp.

ROC was a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, equity exchange, asset purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While ROC could have pursued an acquisition in any industry or business sector, it focused its efforts on the traditional energy sector in US ROC was led by Chief Executive Officer Daniel Jeffrey Kimes and Chief Financial Officer Rosemarie Cicalese. To learn more, visit: https://rocspac.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of Securities. Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the business combination and its financing, and related matters, as well as all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “may”, “estimate”, “expect”, “shoot”, “could”, “may”, “plan “, “possible”, “potential”, “anticipate”, “project”, “should”, “will” and similar expressions, as they relate to DTI, ROC or the Company, or their respective management teams, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements also involve significant risks and uncertainties, some of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of DTI, ROC and the Company. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be commenced in connection with the business combination, (2) the risk that the business combination will disrupt DTI’s current plans and operations , (3) the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the Company’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably, to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and to retain key employees, (4) costs related to the business combination, (5) ability to continue to meet stock exchange listing standards after the business combination is completed, (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and (9) other risks and uncertainties separately provided to you and indicated from time to time described in filings and potential filings by the ROC or the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement regarding the business combination filed with the SEC by ROC on May 12, 2023 (the “Proxy Statement”). Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of DTI, ROC and the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to DTI, ROC and the Company’s management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Proxy Statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributed to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of each of DTI, ROC and the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Proxy Statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this publication, except as required by law. References to a debt-free balance sheet refer to borrowings under the DTI revolving credit facility.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drilling-tools-international-a-leading-oilfield-services-company-completes-business-combination-with-roc-energy-acquisition-corp-and-will- commence-trading-on-nasdaq-under-ticker-symbol-dti-301855846.html

SOURCE ROC Energy Acquisition Corp.