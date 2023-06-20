World Refugee Day Promotes “Hope Far From Home”

June 20 marks the UN’s World Refugee Day with this year’s focus on “Hope far from home. A world where refugees are always included.” It is a theme that the International Catholic Commission on Migration (ICMC) also appreciates: the integration of refugees and helping them to contribute to their host countries, a favorable scenario.

By Thaddeus Jones









of this year World Refugee Day promoted by the United Nations aims to promote the message that the inclusion of refugees in communities where they have found safety from war, conflict and extreme situations can enable them to rebuild their lives and contribute to host countries. This way they can also send remittances home, gain valuable experience and return home to rebuild their countries. These opportunities make for win-win scenarios when possible.

World Refugee Day celebrates the strength and courage of those who have been forced to flee their countries due to war or persecution. The day examines the challenges facing refugees, their needs and dreams, but also how to mobilize political will so that the best and most effective support can help them and their host nations thrive. Over 108 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide, and more than three-quarters of them are from low- and middle-income countries.

Protect and serve

The goals of this World Refugee Day are also loved by International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC) , based in Geneva, which is marking the day as its Steering Committee meets here in Rome. ICMC's mission is to protect and serve uprooted people, including refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, victims of human trafficking, and migrants, regardless of faith, race, ethnicity or nationality. It is often the coordinating center for much of the Catholic Church's global refugee and migrant outreach.









Elected President of the ICMC Steering Committee last year, Christine Nathan from India, brings a wealth of experience to the job having worked in India to improve the rights of migrant workers. She also served eight years as a regional worker education specialist in International Labor Organization (ILO) running its activities in 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. She is also a member of the Migrant and Labor Commission of the Archdiocese of Mumbai.

Any way to survive









In an interview with Vatican News, Christine Nathan highlighted how most people on the move are escaping wars and desperate situations at home, such as unemployment, underemployment and exploitation. While it has focused primarily on the rights and assistance of migrant workers, the bottom line for refugees and migrants is the same: survival.

Answering a question about who are all these people we hear about making such desperate journeys, spending their life savings to flee their homeland at the mercy of human traffickers, she replied that they are not alone. those fleeing war, but immigrants just looking for a way to put food on the table.

They are not looking for luxury. They are asking him not to fear where tomorrow’s meal comes from. So they don’t want to have a five-star life or a four-star life. They just want the basics.

Christine Nathan notes that sending countries often suffer from high levels of unemployment, extreme poverty and widespread exploitation. And despite the existence of labor laws and regulations, enforcement is often weak or impossible. Living wages there may not even be possible.

The need for recognition

Challenges in countries of arrival often relate to labor exploitation, with migrant workers earning far less, often disproportionately, than nationals. However, they are contributing to the destination country’s economy, even at home when they send remittances that boost their home countries’ foreign exchange reserves and GDP.

It is their blood, sweat and tears that is increasing the GDP of the host country and the economy of the (home) country. But they are not recognized in both countries. They are exploited where they go and humiliated and exploited when they return home.

So the governments of migrant and refugee sending and receiving countries are benefiting from these new workers, she points out, but the workers often don’t get the proper recognition or any recognition of what they’re doing that helps both sending and receiving countries, including the opportunity to adjust their legal status or receive a fair wage and basic worker protections.

So we want to advocate with governments to develop and implement fair and just policies and practices related to work.

Global advocacy of Pope Francis

Christine Nathan is grateful for the strong and clear the words of Pope Francis on these issues, especially during his pastoral journeys, when he calls for a welcome for refugees and immigrants that enables them to also contribute to the economy of the host countries, a favorable scenario.

Migration is inevitable. This has been happening since ancient times. It’s not just now, but the challenge today is much different than before… So what are we actually doing with migration? How do we help or support families, heads of families who have left with their children?

These and many other questions it poses are at the center of lively social and political debates around the world. In the meantime, she is working to ensure that ICMC continues to provide immediate and long-term support to migrants and refugees arriving in various countries, helping them to contribute locally to the countries where they have landed, with a long-term view of resettlement. possible in their countries. homeland when the situation allows it.