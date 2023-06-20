International
World Refugee Day Promotes “Hope Far From Home”
June 20 marks the UN’s World Refugee Day with this year’s focus on “Hope far from home. A world where refugees are always included.” It is a theme that the International Catholic Commission on Migration (ICMC) also appreciates: the integration of refugees and helping them to contribute to their host countries, a favorable scenario.
By Thaddeus Jones
of this year World Refugee Day promoted by the United Nations aims to promote the message that the inclusion of refugees in communities where they have found safety from war, conflict and extreme situations can enable them to rebuild their lives and contribute to host countries. This way they can also send remittances home, gain valuable experience and return home to rebuild their countries. These opportunities make for win-win scenarios when possible.
World Refugee Day celebrates the strength and courage of those who have been forced to flee their countries due to war or persecution. The day examines the challenges facing refugees, their needs and dreams, but also how to mobilize political will so that the best and most effective support can help them and their host nations thrive. Over 108 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide, and more than three-quarters of them are from low- and middle-income countries.
Protect and serve
The goals of this World Refugee Day are also loved by International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC), based in Geneva, which is marking the day as its Steering Committee meets here in Rome. ICMC’s mission is to protect and serve uprooted people, including refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, victims of human trafficking, and migrants, regardless of faith, race, ethnicity or nationality. It is often the coordinating center for much of the Catholic Church’s global refugee and migrant outreach.
Elected President of the ICMC Steering Committee last year, Christine Nathan from India, brings a wealth of experience to the job having worked in India to improve the rights of migrant workers. She also served eight years as a regional worker education specialist in International Labor Organization (ILO) running its activities in 21 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. She is also a member of the Migrant and Labor Commission of the Archdiocese of Mumbai.
Any way to survive
In an interview with Vatican News, Christine Nathan highlighted how most people on the move are escaping wars and desperate situations at home, such as unemployment, underemployment and exploitation. While it has focused primarily on the rights and assistance of migrant workers, the bottom line for refugees and migrants is the same: survival.
Answering a question about who are all these people we hear about making such desperate journeys, spending their life savings to flee their homeland at the mercy of human traffickers, she replied that they are not alone. those fleeing war, but immigrants just looking for a way to put food on the table.
Christine Nathan notes that sending countries often suffer from high levels of unemployment, extreme poverty and widespread exploitation. And despite the existence of labor laws and regulations, enforcement is often weak or impossible. Living wages there may not even be possible.
The need for recognition
Challenges in countries of arrival often relate to labor exploitation, with migrant workers earning far less, often disproportionately, than nationals. However, they are contributing to the destination country’s economy, even at home when they send remittances that boost their home countries’ foreign exchange reserves and GDP.
So the governments of migrant and refugee sending and receiving countries are benefiting from these new workers, she points out, but the workers often don’t get the proper recognition or any recognition of what they’re doing that helps both sending and receiving countries, including the opportunity to adjust their legal status or receive a fair wage and basic worker protections.
Global advocacy of Pope Francis
Christine Nathan is grateful for the strong and clear the words of Pope Francis on these issues, especially during his pastoral journeys, when he calls for a welcome for refugees and immigrants that enables them to also contribute to the economy of the host countries, a favorable scenario.
These and many other questions it poses are at the center of lively social and political debates around the world. In the meantime, she is working to ensure that ICMC continues to provide immediate and long-term support to migrants and refugees arriving in various countries, helping them to contribute locally to the countries where they have landed, with a long-term view of resettlement. possible in their countries. homeland when the situation allows it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2023-06/world-refugee-day-promotes-hope-away-from-home.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: live updates
- master google-research/google-research google-research/vatt on GitHub
- World Refugee Day Promotes “Hope Far From Home”
- How the earthquake in Türkiye gave the Syrians a taste of freedom
- DA, ethics committee judge in Donald Trump secret money case, finding no evidence of bias
- Missing Titanic submarine has less than 40 hours of air time, US says
- Bollywood News: Suniel Shetty taps Branquila Brand Ventures for brand and corporate management
- The Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia, First Test Day Five, Edgbaston – Score, Commentary, Video Highlights & Updates – Live
- Zara Tindall dons a chic boater and 660 floral midi dress for Royal Ascot
- Drilling Tools International, a leading service provider in the oil field
- CARRABBA ITALIAN GRILL LAUNCHES A NEW DAILY HAPPY HOUR
- Rotor’s new 2INpower SL is the lightest (and cheapest) double-sided power meter available.