Fort Chipewyan Community Update – June 20, 2023

Re-entry update

The plan to get everyone home is going well. The first phase is underway with the return of essential services. It is important to ensure that the community is ready to welcome all community members home before re-entry occurs.

Most community members will return by boat or air on Thursday, June 22, after the evacuation order is lifted. Nations are contacting everyone with flight information and when they can check in to their hotel. Shipping and other re-entry details can be found at rmwb.ca/fortchip. Please review the Homecoming Guide, Pet Guide, and Baggage Guide.

Members of the vulnerable community who may require special transport, support and special considerations for mobility needs may return once all services are restored. If you do not receive a call about your flight schedule, please contact Nation, or Pulse.

Preparing things for you

Among the many things happening in the community to prepare for your return, include some beautification efforts by Parks team members who are planting and watering flowers in areas around the community. There are also inspectors who examine playgrounds and other facilities to make sure things are safe for your return.

While we hope these efforts will help ease your return, it’s also important to note that the work to build firebreaks and guards to protect the community has also changed the land. Some areas of the community do not look the same. Some areas north of the community affected by the fire may also be unsafe to enter. Remember to be safe.

Telephone town hall on Tuesday

All members of the Fort Chipewyan community are invited to attend a town hall tonight Tuesday, June 20th beginning at 6:30 pm If the Nations have your phone number, you will receive a recorded announcement that will invites you to join the telephone town hall. You will be able to ask questions through a moderated process.

You can also join the telephone town hall by calling: 1-877-299-849. When prompted, enter the passcode: 114780#. You can also join using this connection.

A town hall registration will be available at rmwb.ca/fortchip tomorrow.

Fort Chipewyan Together on the Snye

Tomorrow (Wednesday, June 21) the community meeting place in Snye will be closed. Thank you to everyone who has joined and gathered here over the past few weeks.

We would like to thank all Fort Chipewyan community members, Elders, Language Keepers, volunteers, RMWB staff, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, Fort Chipewyan Mtis Nation and all who supported this space.

For our final day, we hope to end the evening with the Dene Drummers from Lake Meander from 8-9pm, before a final closing prayer. Tomorrow’s menu follows. Please join us.

Wednesday’s menu:

Breakfast: scrambled eggs, sausage and a bite

Lunch: Bannock, butter, jam; beef tenderloin

Dinner: slow-roasted beef, mashed potatoes, corn fritters, potato salad

Program for Wednesday, June 21

time Programming* 9:30 am Opening prayer and breakfast From 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m Tea and coffee 12 in the afternoon Blessing and lunch 3:30 to 5 p.m Traditional Language Lessons 5:30 in the afternoon Blessing and dinner 20:00 Dene Drummers from Meander Lake 9 pm Closing prayer

*Times and programming are subject to change

A shuttle bus schedule has been developed with Sparksman Transportation to help community members travel to Snye and other locations throughout the community. The schedule can be found at rmwb.ca/fortchip.

Thank you to the Elders, knowledge keepers and support agencies for their help and guidance in creating this gathering space.

Hotel information boards are available from 10:00 to 18:00

Hotel information boards are staffed daily from 10:00 to 18:00. If support is needed after 6 PM, please contact Pulse at 1-800-973-9663 or 780-743-7000.

Stay informed

All information is available at rmwb.ca/fortchip and through trusted community channels, as well as the municipal Facebook and Twitter pages @RMWoodBuffalo. For questions or further information, please call Pulse at 780-743-7000 or 1-800-973-9663.