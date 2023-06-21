



The new and improved Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) 2023 will start accepting applications on a controlled roll-out from August, the government confirmed today (June 21), offering farmers extra action and more flexibility to choose actions for which they want to be paid. Farmers will be paid for taking actions that support food production and improve farm productivity and resilience, while also protecting and improving the environment. Additional actions under SFI 2023 will help to ensure that there is an offer that is attractive and viable for all types of farms. The 23 actions on offer cover existing topics including soil health and wetlands, as well as new actions on hedgerows, integrated pest management, nutrient management, farmland wildlife, buffer strips and input pastures low. When adopted at scale, these actions will support sustainable food production and contribute towards the environmental objectives set out in the Government’s Environmental Improvement Plan. For example, optimizing nutrient use through a review of nutrient management will not only reduce carbon emissions and improve the natural environment, but can also reduce farmers’ costs. Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer said: After listening to extensive feedback from farmers, we have done a great deal to improve and improve the Sustainable Farming Incentive, making it as simple and flexible as possible for farmers to engage, apply and embrace. We want farmers to be able to use a package that works best for them. The scheme will remain flexible to allow for the changing needs and demands of farmers and their markets to ensure the best outcomes for food production and the natural environment. The range of actions means that farmers can be paid from 10 per 100 m for managing one side of the fence (plus another 10 per 100 m to maintain or plant hedge trees); 129 per hectare for multi-species cover crops; or 589 for a nutrient management review. The Government has also confirmed that the SFI management charge will apply to all land-based SFI operations, including moorland, and has updated the rate of payment for low-input grassland operations to make the charges the same for mountainous and plain areas. For tenant farmers, along with other improvements made in response to the Baroness Rocks review, there are shorter agreement lengths that do not require landlord consent. The SFI 2023 offer makes a range of actions and payments more accessible to those on short-term agreements and includes a number of new actions not previously available on the scheme. The governments flexible and affordable farming schemes, as well as new measures announced at the Farm to Fork Summit last month, are supporting farmers to keep the nation fed while protecting and improving our environment and are all part of the annual budget of 2.4 billion dollars for fenced agriculture. for the life of this parliament. Further information SFI 2023: What’s on offer: More than double the new SFI actions than originally planned

Reliable income payments are made every three months

A management fee of 20 per hectare for the first 50 hectares to cover participation costs

A payment to cover a veterinary visit to the farm each year to review the health and welfare of the livestock

The same payment rates for farms in mountain and lowland areas

An additional annual common land charge of 6.15 per hectare for groups of two or more

A complete SFI 2023 manual with confirmed payment rates and final details for each action How we simplified SFI: The scheme is easy to apply for online farmers will only be shown the options available to their farm

SFI is less prescriptive than before, so farmers can choose their own combination of actions in a new pick-and-mix structure

There is no minimum or maximum land area or fence length, so farmers can choose how much land to cover with their SFI agreement

SFI actions and village management (CS) options can be combined on the same plots and on the same land areas within plots, if the land is suitable for both schemes and the actions are compatible.

Farmers can decide how best to achieve each action goal, rather than one-size-fits-all prescriptive rules Further information: To ensure that farmers are able to get the most out of our schemes, we have published a new SFI Handbook that gives farmers all the details they need in one document, including SFI actions- ve that can be carried out on the same land as the Countryside Stewardship (CS) options. Environmental Stewardship (ES) options and other SFI standards and actions.

We’ve also made it easier for farmers to quickly see what’s on offer for their type of farm by producing sector-specific guides.

Applications for SFI 2023 will begin to be accepted through a controlled rollout starting in August. During the initial rollout period, when farmers sign up to the Rural Payments service, they will either be able to apply online or be asked to contact the Rural Payments Agency, who will arrange for them to start an application.

SFI 2022 is now closed for applications to enable a smooth transition to the 2023 offering and we will be in contact with all farmers registered in the original scheme, as well as those who had submitted applications, to explain how can access payments, benefits and improvements in the 2023 offer As with SFI 2022, we will have a controlled exit of the application service for SFI 2023.

