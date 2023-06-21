The message of the High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on World Refugee Day

On World Refugee Day, we honor the courage and hopes of the millions of people forced to flee war, violence and persecution. This year I’m marking the occasion in Kenya, meeting refugees brimming with strength and ambition despite escaping conflict, drought and other horrors.

Today in Kakuma refugee camp, I met Abdulaziz Lugazo, who heads a farmers’ cooperative that grows drought-resistant crops like spinach, okra and collard greens. Abdulaziz grew up on his family’s farm in Somalia, and when he was forced to flee in 1990, he never thought he would be able to work again. Now, he is able to work alongside other refugee and Kenyan farmers on government-provided land, earning enough to pay for his children’s books and uniforms.

Abdulaziz was eager to use his skills to help other refugees as well as work within the Kenyan community that hosted him. Thanks to Kenya’s increasingly inclusive policies in Kakuma, he was given the chance to contribute and succeed.

Kenya and Kenyans have generously hosted refugees for over 30 years. During my countless visits to the country, I have seen the impact of many positive and concrete steps to improve conditions for refugees and host communities.

I am using this special visit to highlight to the rest of the world that we can and must do more to offer such hope, opportunities and solutions to refugees, wherever they are and whatever their context. Kenya shows it is possible.

Incorporating refugees into the communities where they have found safety is the most effective way to help them restart their lives and contribute to the countries that welcome them.

In real terms, this means ensuring that refugees can apply for jobs, enroll in schools and access services such as housing and health care. It also means fostering a sense of belonging and welcome that gives hope to refugees uprooted from their homes.

The government here is poised to implement innovative and inclusive policies that will allow many of the half a million refugees and asylum seekers to work and live side by side with Kenyans. This will encourage self-reliance, grow the economy and reduce dependence on humanitarian aid.

At the UN Refugee Agency, we know that involvement is the best way to support refugees in exile, to prepare them so that they can help rebuild their countries when conditions allow. allow them to return, or flourish if they settle in another place.

But host countries cannot do this alone. The rest of the international community must step up and provide the financial resources to enable such progressive policies. We have seen tremendous progress in this area in recent years, with the extraordinary generosity of donors, innovative approaches to financing, and major investments from the World Bank, regional development banks, and other international financial institutions. But it is clear that more needs to be done.

It is time for us all to commit to including refugees in our communities at all levels in our schools, workplaces, health care systems and beyond, as the Kenyan government is doing, so that refugees can regain hope far from home.

We must also acknowledge the challenges that host countries face in a world lacking peace. More often than not, it is border communities that continue to host and host people fleeing violence. Countries neighboring Sudan are another example of this solidarity. Many refugee-hosting countries like them have the will to welcome and include refugees, but need much more investment and support to do so.

Unfortunately, in today’s divided world, long-term solutions for people forced to flee remain extremely few, leaving many of the world’s 35 million refugees in limbo.

That is why, on World Refugee Day, I conclude by calling on leaders to fulfill their responsibility to broker peace so that the violence stops and refugees can return home safely and voluntarily.

I call on governments to increase resettlement opportunities for refugees in desperate need.

And I call on states to embrace policies that harness the great potential refugees have to contribute to the social, economic and political life of the countries that host them. We know all too well the cost of inaction: a world with the greatest forced displacement in recorded history. We cannot allow this to continue.

Originally posted by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency