International
The message of the High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on World Refugee Day
On World Refugee Day, we honor the courage and hopes of the millions of people forced to flee war, violence and persecution. This year I’m marking the occasion in Kenya, meeting refugees brimming with strength and ambition despite escaping conflict, drought and other horrors.
Today in Kakuma refugee camp, I met Abdulaziz Lugazo, who heads a farmers’ cooperative that grows drought-resistant crops like spinach, okra and collard greens. Abdulaziz grew up on his family’s farm in Somalia, and when he was forced to flee in 1990, he never thought he would be able to work again. Now, he is able to work alongside other refugee and Kenyan farmers on government-provided land, earning enough to pay for his children’s books and uniforms.
Abdulaziz was eager to use his skills to help other refugees as well as work within the Kenyan community that hosted him. Thanks to Kenya’s increasingly inclusive policies in Kakuma, he was given the chance to contribute and succeed.
Kenya and Kenyans have generously hosted refugees for over 30 years. During my countless visits to the country, I have seen the impact of many positive and concrete steps to improve conditions for refugees and host communities.
I am using this special visit to highlight to the rest of the world that we can and must do more to offer such hope, opportunities and solutions to refugees, wherever they are and whatever their context. Kenya shows it is possible.
Incorporating refugees into the communities where they have found safety is the most effective way to help them restart their lives and contribute to the countries that welcome them.
In real terms, this means ensuring that refugees can apply for jobs, enroll in schools and access services such as housing and health care. It also means fostering a sense of belonging and welcome that gives hope to refugees uprooted from their homes.
The government here is poised to implement innovative and inclusive policies that will allow many of the half a million refugees and asylum seekers to work and live side by side with Kenyans. This will encourage self-reliance, grow the economy and reduce dependence on humanitarian aid.
INUNHCR, eAt the UN Refugee Agency, we know that involvement is the best way to support refugees in exile, to prepare them so that they can help rebuild their countries when conditions allow. allow them to return, or flourish if they settle in another place.
But host countries cannot do this alone. The rest of the international community must step up and provide the financial resources to enable such progressive policies. We have seen tremendous progress in this area in recent years, with the extraordinary generosity of donors, innovative approaches to financing, and major investments from the World Bank, regional development banks, and other international financial institutions. But it is clear that more needs to be done.
It is time for us all to commit to including refugees in our communities at all levels in our schools, workplaces, health care systems and beyond, as the Kenyan government is doing, so that refugees can regain hope far from home.
We must also acknowledge the challenges that host countries face in a world lacking peace. More often than not, it is border communities that continue to host and host people fleeing violence. Countries neighboring Sudan are another example of this solidarity. Many refugee-hosting countries like them have the will to welcome and include refugees, but need much more investment and support to do so.
Unfortunately, in today’s divided world, long-term solutions for people forced to flee remain extremely few, leaving many of the world’s 35 million refugees in limbo.
That is why, on World Refugee Day, I conclude by calling on leaders to fulfill their responsibility to broker peace so that the violence stops and refugees can return home safely and voluntarily.
I call on governments to increase resettlement opportunities for refugees in desperate need.
And I call on states to embrace policies that harness the great potential refugees have to contribute to the social, economic and political life of the countries that host them. We know all too well the cost of inaction: a world with the greatest forced displacement in recorded history. We cannot allow this to continue.
Originally posted by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency
|
Sources
2/ https://www.unrefugees.org/news/6/high-commissioner-for-refugees-filippo-grandi-s-message-on-world-refugee-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK lawmakers back scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson for ‘partygate’
- Warner Bros. Discovery fires Hit Company; TCM GM Pola Changnon quits – The Hollywood Reporter
- The message of the High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on World Refugee Day
- See the final footage of the underwater crew before they descend on the Titanic wreckage
- DA, ethics committee judge in Donald Trump secret money case, finding no evidence of bias
- Reviews | Narendra Modi arms popular culture to spread anti-Muslim hatred
- USC Women’s Soccer 2023 Schedule Announced
- Queen Camilla goes her own fashion way at Royal Ascot, but with a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth
- Promoting Sustainable Agriculture 2023: The extended offer will be released from August
- With her visit to China, Blinken opens a diplomatic path, but we do not know where she is going
- Record U.S. corn and soybean production expected ‘at risk due to problematic weather’
- Imran Khan on the failed India-Pakistan thaw and why he prepared for anything, even death