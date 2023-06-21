Women and girls hit hard by attacks on health in Sudan, UN agencies warn

The World Health Organization and UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, warned today that ongoing attacks on health care facilities, equipment and workers in Sudan are depriving women and girls of life-saving health care, with pregnant women most affected.

About 67% of hospitals in areas affected by the fighting are closed and some maternity hospitals are out of order, including Omdurman Hospital, Sudan’s largest referral hospital. Among the 11 million people in Sudan in need of urgent health assistance are 2.64 million women and girls of reproductive age. About 262,880 of them are pregnant and over 90,000 will give birth in the next three months. All of them need access to critical reproductive health services.

Since April, when the fighting began, WHO has verified 46 attacks on health workers and facilities that have killed eight people and injured 18 others. Health facilities and assets have also been looted, while health workers have been subjected to violence. A number of health facilities are being used by the armed forces.

There are reports of a military occupation of the National Medical Supply Funds (NMSF) warehouse in the capital Khartoum, which holds medicines for the entire country, including malaria drugs, and houses the national pharmacy for chronic diseases. WHO’s stock of emergency medical supplies and development products is kept in its on-premises warehouse. UNFPA’s stocks of drugs and equipment for obstetric care, post-rape treatment, as well as a wide range of contraceptives, which are stored in warehouses in Khartoum, South Darfur, West Darfur and elsewhere are also inaccessible. Health facilities in several states, including Darfur, have warned that they are facing critical shortages of medical supplies.

In a worrying development, hospitals are running out of fuel for the generators that provide electricity. Six newborns died at a hospital in the East Darfur town of Eld’aeen in a week due to problems including lack of oxygen amid power cuts, and local doctors estimated that more than 30 newborns have died at the hospital since the start . of fighting. In May, UNFPA and local partner, the CAFA Development Organization, provided fuel to seven maternity hospitals in Khartoum to ensure that health services were available for women and newborns. In just one week, more than 1,000 deliveries and C-sections were performed safely. But more support is desperately needed to provide fuel and supplies to key hospitals to support essential services. About 15% of pregnant women experience complications related to pregnancy and childbirth and need access to emergency obstetric and newborn care.

UNFPA provides sexual and reproductive health care through health facilities and hospitals throughout Sudan. UNFPA-trained midwives continue to support women to give birth safely at home and in functioning health facilities. There are about 27,000 midwives working throughout Sudan; around 2330 in the capital. Most of them attend 3-4 births a day, according to the head of a midwives network supported by UNFPA. UNFPA is also creating safe spaces for women to provide GBV prevention and response services, including post-rape treatment, counseling and case management; as well as the provision of remote services. UNFPA also trains service providers and community-based protection networks in GBV prevention and response.

WHO is working closely with the Ministry of Health and other partners to ensure the provision of essential sexual, reproductive, maternal and pediatric care, as well as emergency obstetric and neonatal care in Khartoum and Gezira, and in states hosting internally displaced persons. WHO is providing life-saving medicines and supplies and covers the cost of running health facilities that provide these services. WHO is also training health workers in frontline support, providing post-rape treatment and mental health care to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) and supporting national NGOs providing GBV services.

“Health workers are putting their lives at risk to provide emergency, maternity, pediatric and chronic care services and we stand with them,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We call on the warring parties to honor the commitments they made in Jeddah in May, including restoring essential services and withdrawing forces from hospitals and essential public facilities.”

“The conflict must stop, health facilities, health workers and patients must be protected, humanitarian and medical aid must be allowed,” said UNFPA Executive Director, Dr Natalia Kanem. “People who need urgent health care should not be afraid to leave their homes for fear of their safety, and women’s right to reproductive health care should be upheld, conflict or no conflict,” she added.