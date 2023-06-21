International
The US ranks 43rd on the gender equality index this year, slipping 16 places from last year
Global gender equality, which was rocked by work disruptions and other aspects of the pandemic, has returned to pre-Covid levels, but the gap is not expected to close completely for 131 years, according to the World Economic Forum.
The international foundation published its yearbook Global Gender Gap Report on Tuesday, which revealed that the overall gender gap has narrowed by 0.3 percentage points compared to last year. But the rate of progress towards equality has slowed, and if it continues along this trajectory, the report’s authors expect that overall gender equality worldwide will not occur until 2154.
This is the same year they predicted in last years report well beyond the 100 years that a pre-pandemic report predicted.
It’s clear that there was a massive generational loss that was created because of the pandemic and everything that followed, said World Economic Forum managing director Saadia Zahidi, one of the report’s co-authors. And now we’re stuck in terms of progress, even if some of the numbers are starting to recover.
The report ranks the United States 43rd out of 146 countries examined, up from 27th last year on its global gender equality index. The rankings were determined based on gaps in four key areas: jobs, education, health and political leadership.
About 29% of the seats in the US Congress are held by women, a record high for the country. But the World Economic Forum’s ranking this year took into account women in equivalent positions in both parliament and ministerial and head of state positions. This played a big role in the drop in the ranking for the USA
It is mainly the technical aspect, combined with the fact that there has not been much progress in other areas, Zahidi said.
Iceland a country that has took the lead in closing the gender pay gap and has had many female leaders, was awarded the title of the world’s most gender-equal country for the 14th year in a row.
It is not just because other countries have not progressed much. Iceland has basically constantly challenged itself, and in the last decade or so, it has surpassed itself, Zahid said, adding that at one point, Iceland was the only country to have closed more than 80% of the gender gap and now it is the only country that has closed more than 90% of the gender gap.
All countries in the top nine this year had closed at least 80% of their gap. After Iceland, the top ranked countries were Norway, Finland, New Zealand and Sweden.
In the last place was Afghanistan, a country that the United Nations has considered more repressive for women and girls after the Taliban invasion.
By region, Europe overtook North America as having the highest gender equality at 76.3%, while North America ranks second with 75% of the gap closed. The Middle East and North Africa constituted the region furthest from achieving equality.
Since the first edition of the gender gap report in 2006, equality has advanced by only 4.1 percentage points. But there was some promising news: of the 146 countries indexed, 117 have now closed at least 95% of the education gap.
The report’s authors called for renewed and concerted action to tackle gender inequality.
Accelerating progress towards gender equality will not only improve outcomes for women and girls, but will benefit economies and societies more broadly, the report says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-ranks-43rd-gender-parity-index-year-sliding-16-slots-last-year-rcna90189
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google considers moving Pixel smartphone production to India, joins tech giants looking to become manufacturing hub
- The US ranks 43rd on the gender equality index this year, slipping 16 places from last year
- M5.0 earthquake hits southern Iran: USGS – CGTN
- Photo Gallery: Williamsburg Live | Williamsburg Yorktown Daily
- Selecting the next 10 years of Hockey Hall of Fame inductees
- Pharrell’s First Louis Vuitton “Phinally” Collection Has Arrived
- DA, ethics committee judge in Donald Trump secret money case, finding no evidence of bias – Timesherald
- Everwood Treat Williams actor buried in Vermont
- TekniPlex Strengthens Global Innovation Center in Ohio
- ‘I won’t surrender even if they put me in jail,’ says Imran Khan, former Pak PM
- manipur | Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for overseas trip, awaiting dismayed Manipur delegation
- PSSI or vice-president? Football fans give their thoughts on Erick after FIFA Day – Wednesday 21st June 2023