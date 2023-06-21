The US ranks 43rd on the gender equality index this year, slipping 16 places from last year

Global gender equality, which was rocked by work disruptions and other aspects of the pandemic, has returned to pre-Covid levels, but the gap is not expected to close completely for 131 years, according to the World Economic Forum.

The international foundation published its yearbook Global Gender Gap Report on Tuesday, which revealed that the overall gender gap has narrowed by 0.3 percentage points compared to last year. But the rate of progress towards equality has slowed, and if it continues along this trajectory, the report’s authors expect that overall gender equality worldwide will not occur until 2154.

This is the same year they predicted in last years report well beyond the 100 years that a pre-pandemic report predicted.

It’s clear that there was a massive generational loss that was created because of the pandemic and everything that followed, said World Economic Forum managing director Saadia Zahidi, one of the report’s co-authors. And now we’re stuck in terms of progress, even if some of the numbers are starting to recover.

The report ranks the United States 43rd out of 146 countries examined, up from 27th last year on its global gender equality index. The rankings were determined based on gaps in four key areas: jobs, education, health and political leadership.

About 29% of the seats in the US Congress are held by women, a record high for the country. But the World Economic Forum’s ranking this year took into account women in equivalent positions in both parliament and ministerial and head of state positions. This played a big role in the drop in the ranking for the USA

It is mainly the technical aspect, combined with the fact that there has not been much progress in other areas, Zahidi said.

Iceland a country that has took the lead in closing the gender pay gap and has had many female leaders, was awarded the title of the world’s most gender-equal country for the 14th year in a row.

It is not just because other countries have not progressed much. Iceland has basically constantly challenged itself, and in the last decade or so, it has surpassed itself, Zahid said, adding that at one point, Iceland was the only country to have closed more than 80% of the gender gap and now it is the only country that has closed more than 90% of the gender gap.

All countries in the top nine this year had closed at least 80% of their gap. After Iceland, the top ranked countries were Norway, Finland, New Zealand and Sweden.

In the last place was Afghanistan, a country that the United Nations has considered more repressive for women and girls after the Taliban invasion.

By region, Europe overtook North America as having the highest gender equality at 76.3%, while North America ranks second with 75% of the gap closed. The Middle East and North Africa constituted the region furthest from achieving equality.

Since the first edition of the gender gap report in 2006, equality has advanced by only 4.1 percentage points. But there was some promising news: of the 146 countries indexed, 117 have now closed at least 95% of the education gap.

The report’s authors called for renewed and concerted action to tackle gender inequality.

Accelerating progress towards gender equality will not only improve outcomes for women and girls, but will benefit economies and societies more broadly, the report says.