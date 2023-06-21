The US and China hold high-level talks, but their rivalry remains unchecked News, Sports, Jobs

BEIJING (AP) — The United States and China may be returning to high-level talks, but their battle for global power and influence remains unsettled and mutual suspicion still runs deep.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken set low goals for his visit to Beijing this week, and he delivered on them. The most rivals can hope for these days is to stop things from getting too bad.

Blinken pointed to difficult days ahead, as China’s foreign ministry warned that the relationship was on a downward spiral.

“It was clear that the relationship was at a point of instability and both sides understood the need to work to stabilize it,” Blinken said of the reason for his trip. “And specifically, we believe it’s important to create better lines of communication, open channels of communication, to address misperceptions, miscalculations, and ensure that competition doesn’t turn into conflict.”

The two-day visit to the Chinese capital helped restore high-level ties, but China rejected a US request to resume military-to-military contacts. Neither government seems convinced of the honesty of the other.

While both countries say they are not enemies intent on harming each other, they are not pretending to be friends.

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, Blinken acknowledged entrenched differences. “We have no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we deeply, even vehemently, disagree,” he said.

Xi struck a similar note but suggested the rivalry could be overcome.

“Competition between major countries is not in keeping with the trend of the times and cannot solve the problems of the United States itself and the challenges facing the world,” he told Blinken. “China respects the interests of the United States and will not challenge or replace the United States. Similarly, the United States must also respect China and not harm its legitimate rights and interests.”

Danny Russell, the top US diplomat for Asia during the Obama administration, who is currently vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York, said these so-called “negative assurances” – that China respects the US and it is not seeking to displace the United States. and that the US is not trying to contain or deter China – are important to prevent a collapse in ties.

“Both sides clearly used the visit to help stabilize relations, which have spiraled into dangerously intense confrontation,” he said. And although the US and China cited specific disagreements, particularly over Taiwan, Russell said “the public statements from both sides were particularly positive, especially by recent standards.”

But Washington and Beijing remain deeply suspicious of each other’s actions and intentions.

From the US perspective, China’s rise has challenged its global position.

Washington is racing to repair and strengthen its relations in regions where China has made inroads, particularly in Africa and the Indo-Pacific, where the US has opened or plans to open at least five new embassies this year.

Behind the scenes, the US believes that China has ulterior and possibly sinister motives.

An internal US State Department document prepared earlier this year focusing on China’s role in the United Nations and other international organizations said Beijing “believes that the People’s Republic of China should dominate and shape institutions, international standards and values ​​in order to advance as its internal. and the global agenda.”

“He sees the rules and norms established in the UN system and other international organizations as privileging Western countries, upholding liberal democratic principles and posing a threat to its monopoly on domestic political power and secure global ambitions.” , it says in the document, which is noted. “SBU,” which stands for “sensitive but unclassified,” was obtained from the Associated Press.

The document accuses China of “undertaking a systematic campaign to subvert existing principles and standards, to promote authoritarian ideology and politics (and) to prioritize economic development over human rights and democratic governance.”

In addition, he says that China is working “to undermine or reshape international law and standards, institutions and values ​​to legitimize its development and governance models, including human rights (and) using its economic influence and political to compromise the transparency of institutions. , effectiveness, independence and alignment with fundamental norms and values.”

From the Chinese perspective, the US is clinging to fading glory as the world’s sole superpower and seeks to sabotage China’s development and rising status by sowing mistrust of Beijing’s intentions.

China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, urged the US on Monday to stop “fostering the ‘China threat theory'” and “asked the United States not to project on China the template that a strong country should seek hegemony”. .

He also said China should not be judged “in the stream of traditional Western powers”, concluding that a change of perspective “is key if US China policy can truly return to objectivity and rationality”.

The rivals are now trying to negotiate more visits: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang agreed in principle to an invitation to visit Washington, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to visit China later this summer, while there are also discussions about a new meeting between Xi and President Joe Biden.

But it is not clear whether China and the US have found any substantive issues on which to negotiate. More talks may help ease tensions in the short term, but are unlikely to change the reality of a global rivalry.