India’s Prime Minister Modi will whip leaders back into shape on International Yoga Day
NEW DELHI — The Prime Minister of India has a reputation for considering himself an ascetic. So when Narendra Modi leads foreign dignitaries and bureaucrats at a session on International Yoga Day on Wednesday at the United Nations Secretariat in New York, millions of Indians will take note.
Yoga, an ancient discipline first practiced by Hindu sages, is now one of India’s most successful cultural exports after Bollywood. And it has become a part of India’s diplomacy. Surinder Goel, a 61-year-old yoga instructor in the capital, New Delhi, practices every day. He says that this activity is India’s contribution to the world.
Our Prime Minister has done a great job in spreading yoga in the world, said Goel. Today, even Muslim countries learn and follow it, just because of the prime minister.
Goel says yoga should be a daily practice around the world, no matter how busy a person is, citing the Prime Minister’s commitment to the practice.
Nine years ago, the Hindu nationalist leader successfully lobbied the UN to designate June 21 as International Yoga Day. Since then, Modi has harnessed yoga as a cultural soft power to extend his nations diplomatic reach and flex his country’s growing place in the world.
Modi has promoted yoga so much that even foreign diplomats have been seen stretching in their gardens and embassy offices. Bureaucrats and government officers have taken to social media to show themselves folding into various poses and sometimes straining their backs after massive outdoor yoga sessions. The Indian Army has done the dog landing with trained K-9 units, the boat pose on top of an aircraft carrier and the high-altitude Himalayan mountain pose in freezing temperatures.
Modi has also lived la vida yoga, showing his strong commitment to the practice.
In 2018 he posted a two-minute video on Twitter showing him doing a series of yoga poses in a garden, including stretching and bending back on a rock in a savasana with outstretched arms that spawned many memes.
In 2019, after the final day of national voting, he retreated to a Himalayan mountain cave to meditate and seek solitude with a camera crew broadcasting live footage to the entire nation.
A year later, Modi went the extra mile, posting videos on Twitter showing an animated version of him doing yoga poses.
Now, Modi is guiding leaders from around the world in the practice of yoga to promote its benefits as part of his three-day visit to the US.
With over 1.42 billion people, recently overtaking China as the most populous, India is largely divided along religious lines. Despite its religious roots, Modi has used yoga to try to bolster his image in a diverse nation.
Modis ministers, following their leader in practicing yoga, have sometimes marked it with religious connotations by making sun salutations and chanting Sanskrit verses considered sacred in Hinduism. Government employees and students have been asked to practice the same, and some state administrations ruled by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party have sought to make it compulsory in schools.
This has angered some of the prime ministers’ critics. In particular, some Muslims, India’s largest minority, which has faced increasing violence under Modi from Hindu nationalists say they should not be forced to perform sun salutations or sing Hindu hymns.
Government ministers tried to address these concerns by guaranteeing that sun salutations would be optional, although some opponents are not convinced.
Srivalli Cherla has observed that yoga is becoming more politicized in recent years.
The 30-year-old yoga instructor based in India’s remote Ladakh region first turned to yoga for physical exercise in 2017. After months of consistent practice, she noticed subtle changes in her body and mental health and realized that yoga it was helping her release the anger she was holding onto him.
Whenever I’m having a bad day, I come home and roll out my yoga mat. It is also a form of mental discipline; you learn not to give in to certain thoughts, so it challenges you mentally, she says.
Cherla said she had signed up for a program to obtain a yoga instructor certificate recognized by the Indian government’s Ministry of Ayush, which promotes traditional Ayurveda medicine. But she left only 10 days in training.
The teacher made a comment that basically called it a Hindu rather than a secular practice, which left a bad taste in my mouth. I never saw it as religious. It’s part of India’s culture, but this comment made me realize that what they were teaching didn’t match my beliefs or yoga experience, she says.
In New Delhi, yogi Goel agrees that yoga is for everyone, regardless of religion.
We should not associate yoga with religion or politics. Yoga is meant to benefit common people, not ministers, says Goel.
And he believes yoga has the power to do more than just diplomacy.
Yoga can change the person, the country and the world,” he says.
___
Associated Press video reporter Piyush Nagpal contributed to this report.
