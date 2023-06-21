Explore new perspectives on campus and beyond this National Indigenous Peoples Day – Dal News

If you’ve strolled around the Dals campuses in recent weeks, you’ve likely noticed the flowers and foliage that add some visual sparkle to many of the university’s charming corners. What you may not have realized, however, was that some of these species have deep ties to indigenous culture.

Michele Graveline, Dals Indigenous student advisor and a trained herbalist, hopes to open more people’s eyes to these connections as part of an Indigenous Plant Medicine Walk and Talk at the Studley campus this week.

The herbal adventure of Gravelines is linked to the Dals Biodiversity Week and coincides with National Indigenous Peoples Day today (Wednesday, June 21), part of Canada’s National Indigenous History Month celebrations that take place every June. The day provides an opportunity to celebrate and learn more about the rich traditions and amazing achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Mtis peoples.

It also coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year and a time of cultural significance for many indigenous communities who hold dear the natural world.

For yourself and the earth

Graveline’s own love of herbal medicine first began when she discovered her fathers interest in it. Sadly, her father died when she was only seven years old before he could share his knowledge. I had to turn to the books and the plants themselves, she explains.

She later worked to become a master practitioner and now has clinical training and experience in teaching and developing teas and sauces.

At first it was a bit like mad science, she says. But I had friends who took a chance on me and I grew up.

Graveline expects to discover a variety of plants while walking the campus, including two species of Plantain, Shepherds Purse, Lambs Quarters, Ladys Thumb, Pineapple Weed, Self-heal, Stinging Nettle, Yarrow and Rose.



A yarrow plant. (Photo Ollia Kilpi/Unsplash)

After the hike, participants will head to the Indigenous Student Center for herbal tea and further conversation about some of the local plants typical of the upcoming summer season.

There is a gap between traditional knowledge and contemporary practices, says Graveline. Learning about herbal medicine can demystify the fear and dread of incorporating this form of medicine into everyday wellness. This can be health for us, but also for the earth. Indigenous culture is a different worldview; Plants are our relationships.

I imagine before the Europeans, most of Nova Scotia was old growth forest, with lakes and swamps. Maybe a little scrubbing, but I imagine the culture back then was so rich relative to Earth.

Intellectual explorations

While the Gravelines Medical Walk provides participants with a greater awareness of the importance of the physical features of the Mikmaki, Dal Libraries hopes to stimulate an intellectual awakening.

Indigenous Services Librarian Samantha Adema has compiled one reading list featuring dozens of outstanding books that capture and convey important elements of Indigenous history and experience through the written word.

Adema’s selections range from informative non-fiction such as 21 things you may not know about Indian law by Robert Joseph and We were not wild by Daniel N. Paul for compelling non-fiction reads such as Split tooth by Tanya Tagaq and Palca Thieves by Cherie Dimaline.

The articles I chose for the reading list were chosen in an effort to highlight the diversity of Indigenous experiences and voices here on Turtle Island, but it is by no means an exhaustive list, she says.

Adema also shares a number of other multimedia resources available elsewhere, including a complete Truth and Reconciliation Reading List from the Halifax Public Libraries and the National Film Boards rich online collection of films produced by locals.

Enter the Killam Memorial Library to explore a book display (featuring some of Adema’s selections available there) after attending a smudging ceremony in the Killam Memorial Library courtyard at 10 a.m

Other events on June 21 and beyond



Raising the Flag of the National Day of the Indigenous People



When: Wednesday, June 21 from 9-10am

Where: Halifax Grand Parade Square

WHO: Halifax Mayor Mike Savage will read the National Indigenous Peoples Day Proclamation and attendees can take in performances by Indigenous drummers, Inuit throat singers and traditional Indigenous dancers. Everyone is welcome.

Indigenous Peoples Day smearing ceremony

When: Wednesday, June 21, 10:00am

Where: Killam Memorial Library Yard

What: Dal Libraries will hold a morning smudge, a ceremony involving the burning of sacred medicine, led by Catherine Martin, director of Indigenous Community Engagement. Everyone is welcome.

Uncovering a piece of Mikmaw History

When: Wednesday, June 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m

Where: Millbrook Cultural and Heritage Center (65 Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS)

What: National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration event with food, dancing and vendors.

Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund: Live Celebration Event for National Indigenous Peoples Day

When: June 22, starts at 12:00 PM AT

Where: Personal event in Toronto (waiting list); Virtual Event (Register Now)

What: This year, the foundation is celebrating Indigenous Excellence: Past, Present and Future with 1,500 students in person at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and thousands more tuning in virtually to hear from Indigenous elders, performers, speakers and artists. The celebration will also have live music.

Explore the Dalhousie Art Galleries’ Indigenous Pollinator Garden

When: 11:00 13:00

Where: Indigenous Pollinator Garden (between the Henry Hicks and MacDonald Buildings on the Studley Campus)

What: Come explore the Dalhousie Art Galleries’ Indigenous Pollinator Garden and learn about the storytelling power of person-plant relationships. We will engage in an exercise that connects our natural environment to our social issues and learn about the steps forward that we can only make with a holistic worldview. Register now.