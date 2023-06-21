International Business Times is looking for a breaking news reporter





IBT Media, the parent company of International Business Times, a global online news publication, is seeking journalists to join its Breaking News team. These reporters are tasked with covering the world’s biggest stories as they happen. Our focus is domestic and international business, finance, political and trending news. These reporters may work either out of our office in New York’s Financial District or from their home. The successful candidate will be: Hardworking and passionate about covering the news in a genuine, fact-first manner.

Proficient in news gathering, reporting, news analysis and working in an online-first media environment.

Familiar with search engine optimization and modern news consumption habits.

A self-starter who is able to produce quality work without constant supervision.

Ready to grow their career in a deadline-driven international news environment. Job Responsibilities: Identifying the top news of the day.

Timely coverage of hard international and domestic, breaking and business news.

Creating impactful, smart and original news content.

Pitching and follow-up with independent, original coverage.

Attending daily task meetings with the breaking news editor and their fellow reporters. Requests: A bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, English or equivalent experience and education.

Strong news judgment and ability to work in a team environment.

Ability to work flexible hours.

Expert understanding of Associated Press style, news writing and grammar.

Social and new media (video, podcast, etc.) skills are a plus.

Real-world experience in a newsroom. Entry-level applicants will be considered, but preference will be given to those with three or more years of experience as a professional journalist. The questions you will be asked: How many years of professional journalism experience do you have?

Why are you looking for a new position?

Why are you interested in this particular position?

Why should we hire you as a breaking news reporter?

What are your long-term career goals?

Are you willing to undergo a background check? Interested? Please send: your CV

A cover letter describing your experience, approach to journalism and why we should hire you.

Links to three online examples of your best work. Qualified applicants will interview with the breaking news editor and be asked to take a writing test. The successful candidate will be offered a contract and will be considered by IBT as an independent contractor. For more information click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://talkingbiznews.com/biz-news-help-wanted/international-business-times-seeks-a-breaking-news-reporter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos