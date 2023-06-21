BlueSnap partners with global health and wellness leader Arbonne International to offer global payments





BlueSnap’s global payment orchestration platform allows Arbonne International to deliver localized payment experiences to customers with a single integration. BOSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BlueSnap , a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, has announced their partnership with Arbonne International, LLC (Arbonne) a global force in sustainable healthy living selling products formulated as vegan, non- GMO, gluten and cruelty-free including skin care and nutrition products using high quality plant-based ingredients for customers worldwide. This partnership will assist Arbonne by providing global payment capabilities to their strong network of international consultants. To support the brand’s continued growth, Arbonne partnered with BlueSnap to consolidate their payment providers into a single integration allowing for more efficient digital payment processing worldwide. “As we continue to build our global business, it is important that we acquire partners who can help Arbonne scale and connect with our customers around the world,” said Stephan Lombardo, Chief Financial Officer at Arbonne. “With BlueSnap we have the ability to localize programming and create a more seamless customer experience throughout the transaction process, which is a critical component of our business.” BlueSnap’s global payment orchestration platform is built to support growing international businesses. It includes a global banking network to help increase authorization rates, payment optimization tools to reduce costs, over 100+ buyer currencies to improve sales, 100+ popular payment types to convert more buyers, solutions for tax regulation and compliance, reporting to increase visibility and simplify reconciliation, and integrated payment return and Lies management all available through a single integration. “With global transactions, the payment experience can make or break the sale,” he said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. “It is essential that payments be processed effortlessly to gain payment functionality unique to each company’s needs. We are excited to partner with Arbonne and contribute to their global growth by helping manage authorization rates and experience general customer.” About BlueSnap: BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our payment orchestration platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses that accept payments. BlueSnap supports payments in all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, bill payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for integrated global payments, we offer white-label payments for automated signature and login platforms that support separate markets and payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card purchases in 47+ countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular e-wallets, automated accounts receivable, world class. Lies protection and reimbursement management, integrated solutions for tax regulation and compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors, including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com About Arbonne International Arbonne believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health and wellness, focusing on the whole person to help them thrive inside and out. The philosophy includes the connection between a healthier mind, stronger body and more beautiful skin. Arbonne products consist of plant-based ingredients with high standards of purity that have been developed with experts and undergo rigorous testing for the best safety and efficacy. Arbonne’s healthy lifestyle and entrepreneurial business opportunity fosters a positive mindset that helps people and communities thrive. Founded on empowerment, transparency and sustainability, Arbonne is a proud Certified B Corporation that ensures that thoughtful business decisions today help preserve our planet for generations to come. SOURCE BlueSnap

