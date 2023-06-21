San Diego study: Climate change policies don’t always help communities of color





A new UC San Diego study finds that fighting climate change won’t ease the pollution burden facing some communities of color. The research found that implementing climate-friendly policies can lead to cleaner air overall, but those policies have the potential to increase the pollution burden in climate justice communities, typically neighborhoods of color that have long suffered disproportionately from pollution. of air. San Diego communities located near the city’s industrial waterfront, such as Barrio Logan, National City, and Sherman Heights, have long borne a greater burden of pollution. So is San Ysidro, which is a major transportation corridor. The state has long recognized that those communities are far more polluted than other parts of San Diego County. Researchers say the new study in the current edition of the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences measured how different strategies to reduce climate change affect air pollution. In implementing these climate policies, things that aim to target greenhouse gases, what will be the effect on those conventional air pollutants that are often emitted at the same time? said Pascal Polonik, a recent graduate of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Climate change policies focus on reducing carbon dioxide emissions that increase global warming. Air pollution focuses on things like greenhouse gas emissions, which put health-threatening particles into the air. The two are related but also distinct. One is greenhouse gas emissions, which we care about because of climate change, Polonik said. And the other group is kind of these conventional pollutants, like the particulate matter that they were looking at the most, which has kind of direct negative consequences. The researchers used simulations to estimate the impact of five pathways to reducing greenhouse gas emissions that also measured reductions in air pollution. Pathways focuses on plans to reduce emissions evenly across the country in low-income neighborhoods that are cost-effective, that focus on communities of color, and strategies that reduce emissions in areas with the worst air quality. A key finding shows that the impact of greenhouse gas reductions is not shared equally, and communities of color may reap fewer benefits. One strategy that helps alleviate environmental inequality is to reduce car emissions by taking internal combustion engines off the road. The most obvious example would be electric cars, so they don’t emit greenhouse gases, Polonik said. This means that emissions on the road will decrease. We said, what happens if we convert to electric vehicles? It’s basically the same as just taking cars off the road. Polonik said the nation’s racial disparities are deep-rooted and persistent. Practices like redlining and highway construction contain and divide communities in ways that are not easily undone. The findings, however, suggest there are ways to reduce greenhouse gases without worsening the air pollution burden borne by communities of color.

