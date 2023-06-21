The soldier killed on the Somme was buried more than 100 years after his death





The funeral service, organized by the UK Ministry of Defense ( MOD ) Joint Victims and Compassion Center ( JCCC ), also known as MOD War Detectives, held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commissions ( CWGC ) Guards Cemetery, Lesboeufs, France on June 20, 2023. The debris was found north of the village of Ginchy during preliminary work on a wind turbine project. A shoulder title of the Royal Field Artillery was found with the body, indicating that he probably belonged to that regiment. Established in 1899, the Royal Field Artillery was a wing of the Royal Regiment of Artillery and was disbanded shortly after the First World War in 1924. Research from JCCC his identification indicated that he was most likely with the 20th (Light) Division Artillery, which was in Toc 7 Valley, the area where the remains were discovered, from 25 September to November 1916. DNA testing was carried out on descendants of the Gunners divisions that disappeared during this period. However, no matches have been found yet. He remains one of over 72,000 soldiers missing on the Somme who are commemorated on the Thiepval Memorial. Rosie Barron, JCCC case manager said: It has been a privilege to work with the Royal Regiment of Artillery, to organize this funeral service and to see the care and attention that the serving Gunners have shown this soldier. He may have died 107 years ago, but he is one of them. We have not yet been able to name this soldier, but it is significant that he was given the respect of a full military burial. Now he rests with his friends. Wartime conditions in the valley were grim, with the Gunners constantly exposed to the elements and enemy artillery fire. The guns were crowded, with men living in cracks in the ground with a sheet of corrugated iron on top and water at the bottom. Resupply was difficult and ammunition had to be brought into line at night over an exposed ridge east of Delville Wood. He was transported to his final resting place serving soldiers of the 14th Regiment Royal Artillery, who are based at Lark Hill Garrison, in Salisbury, Wiltshire. The service was conducted by the Reverend Roger Grafton CF, Chaplain of the 14th Regiment Royal Artillery. The coffin was carried to the grave by soldiers of the 14th Regiment of the Royal Artillery. (Crown Copyright) Reverend Grafton said: As a military historian and battlefield guide, I often take groups to visit CWGC cemeteries to talk about the large number of casualties that occur as a result of modern warfare. But this is different. This is a soldier we are resting today. A man: a man with family and friends: a man with loved ones who never knew where he lay; a man who once had co-workers, friends and brothers-in-arms. It is a great honor and privilege to be asked to preside at this funeral for a member of the Gunner family. But it is also a humbling experience to act as the presiding Padre for this individual known only by God. The soldier was one of several victims discovered in the area where there was heavy fighting during the Battle of the Somme in September 1916. The other victims, all belonging to different regiments, are now buried in the Guards Cemetery, Lesboeufs or Guillemont Cemetery Road a short distance. Now the grave will be taken care of CWGC . Chief of Commemorative Cases in CWGC Mel Donnelly said: Today, this Royal Field Artillery soldier, unknown but never forgotten, can be laid to rest alongside his comrades who fought at the Battle of the Somme in 1916. By marking this brave sacrifice with a new headstone, we will to take care of his grave in Garde Cemetery in Lesboeufs in perpetuity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/soldier-killed-on-the-somme-buried-more-than-100-years-after-his-death The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

